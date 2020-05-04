Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Projected to Grow Faster According to New Research Report

Proficient and brilliant forecasting techniques used in the Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market research report are identical with accuracy and correctness. This research report helps to understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the Automotive industry during the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments and geographical analysis. The Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market report is exceptionally valuable for mapping the strategies related to production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market report delivers an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views.

Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.84 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 10.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the heavy commercial vehicle is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive drive shaft market are Melrose Industries PLC., Advanced Composite Products & Technology, Inc., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Bailey Morris Limited, D& F Propshafts, Dana Limited, Hyundai Wia, Meritor, Inc., Neapco Inc, Nexteer Automotive, Metal Powder Products Company, The Timken Company, Wanxiang Qianchao Co., Ltd., Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Co., Ltd., Yamada Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market By Type (Propeller Shaft, Haft Shaft), Industry (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market

Drive shaft is also known as tailshaft, propeller shaft, cardan shaft or driving shaft. It takes the power from the engine and delivers it to the wheels. They are the device which is used to drive the car. To absorb the torque of the engine it need to be strong and should be lightweight so that it can reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. For the smooth driveline performance, it should be balanced properly and should spin equal to the torque. They are not used in wheel drive cars and are found in 4WD and AWD cars.

Market Drivers:

When is enclosed in a tube they requires less maintenance as compared to chain systems.

The drive system is less likely to get jammed.

Market Restraints:

Replacing drive shaft can be very expensive which is restraining the market.

They are heavier in weight.

The Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Dana launched lightweight driveshaft for heavy- duty commercial vehicles- SPL 250 Lite driveshaft. This new product is 25 pounds lighter than other competitive drive shafts and its torque rating is 18,439 lb. The lower numeric axle ratios will support engine downspeeding and will improve fuel efficiency.

In November 2016, Yukon Gear & Axle launched drive shaft for the jeep and off- road vehicle. This driver shaft is made from latest technologies for higher strength and longer life.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market

Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart parking market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

