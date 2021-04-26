Global Automotive Head-Up Display Systems Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Automotive Head-Up Display Systems Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Head-Up Display Systems market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Automotive Head-Up Display Systems market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Automotive Head-Up Display Systems market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Head-Up Display Systems Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Head-Up Display Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global automotive head-up display systems market is estimated to value US$ 491.6 Mn in 2016 and is projected to register a CAGR of over 24% in terms of value during the forecast period 2017“2026. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global automotive head-up display systems market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report includes PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global automotive head-up display systems market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global automotive head-up display systems market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, car type, and region.

Introduction:

Automotive head-up display (HUD) system is a system that projects information either onto the windshield of a vehicle or a small transparent screen called a combiner. It overlays relevant data on the transparent glass screen, which ensures that the driver can view the information without taking his or her eyes off the road, as real-time data overlay is placed in front of the users focal viewpoint. HUD systems are currently more popular in high-end, luxury, or premium cars, but are expected to be installed in SUVs and mid-size cars in the next few years. HUD systems display vehicle speed and provide alerts, while also displaying navigation information etc., thereby allowing users to understand other useful points and aspects while driving.

These systems were initially developed for the aviation sector, but have made their way into various other sectors, including the automotive sector, besides others. Demand for automotive HUD systems is being hampered by implementation of stringent safety norms by governments of various countries, but driven by rising demand for convenience, safety, and comfort among consumers globally.

Increasing per capita spending and growing urbanization are primary factors driving sales of luxury and premium cars. With an increasing number of car manufacturers installing head-up displays in mid-range car models, revenue from sales of HUD systems is expected to further increase significantly over the forecast period. Research and development (R&D) and launch of new and innovative smart systems and mergers and acquisitions along with entry of new players in the market are other factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. However, high cost of R&D and technology are primary factors expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period. In addition, complying with stringent safety norms is one of the major challenges hampering installation by automotive equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Leading OEMs in the market:

BMW AG

Audi AG

Daimler AG

Fiat

PSA/Peugeot-Citroen

Toyota Motor Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

Volkswagen Group

Volvo AB

Opportunity Map Analysis:

Global Automotive Head-Up Display Systems Market Segments Analysis:

Analysis by Type:

Among both the HUD systems type segments, Windshield segment is expected to account for more than 50% of revenue share in 2017, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is because, windshield display systems offer better display of data with 360° view, which is not available in combiner head up display systems.

Analysis by sales channel:

The OEM segment is expected to account for major share of more than 60% in terms of revenue in the global market, and is projected to register higher CAGR as compared to aftermarket segment during the forecast period, owing to adoption of head up displays by major manufacturers to integrate HUD systems in their cars.

Analysis by application:

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into three segments. The luxury cars/premium cars segment is expected to account for higher share in terms of application. In 2017, the luxury cars/premium cars segment account for more than 60% share. This is owing to increasing technology advancements in luxury and premium cars for safety purpose and to encourage good driving behavior without distracting the driver.

Analysis by region:

North America market is expected to account for major revenue share than that of other regional markets in the global market, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period

Adoption of advanced system such as head-up display in sports cars which will help driver to drive safely by displaying all the information on the windshield or on the combiner is expected to drive the market.

For instance, Mazda, which is a car manufacturing company is providing a discrete transparent panel mounted on the dashboard in various car model mainly in Mazda3, Mazda6, CX-3 and many more.

Hyundai provides a head up display system on windshield in model Kia K900, Kia Stinger, which displays information such as Current speed, turn-by-turn navigation, lane departure, blind spot warning, adaptive cruise control.

The market in the US is expected to account for highest revenue share in North America automotive head-up display systems market in 2017, and is expected to dominate North America market for next ten years.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness high rate of growth in terms of revenue, owing to higher disposable income and increasing production of mid-segment cars. Increasing preference for mid-segment cars loaded with technologically advanced features among population in countries in this region is expected to drive growth of the head-up display systems market in this region.

Global automotive head-up display systems market segmentation by product type:

Windshield projected

Combiner projected

Global automotive head-up display systems market segmentation by sales channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Global automotive head-up display systems market segmentation by car type:

Luxury cars/Premium cars

SUV & Sports cars

Others

Global automotive head-up display market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Automotive Head-Up Display Systems Market

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

DENSO CORPORATION

Delphi Automotive LLP.

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

MicroVision, Inc.

Yazaki Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Key Insights Covered: Global Automotive Head-Up Display Systems Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Head-Up Display Systems industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automotive Head-Up Display Systems industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Head-Up Display Systems industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Automotive Head-Up Display Systems industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Automotive Head-Up Display Systems industry.

Research Methodology: Global Automotive Head-Up Display Systems Market

Table of Contents

