Global Automotive Turbochargers Market By Type (Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT), Variable Nozzle Turbocharger (VNT), Watergate, and Others), By Application (Agriculture Tractors, Construction Equipment, and Others), By Region, and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2029

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Automotive Turbochargers Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Turbochargers market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Automotive Turbochargers market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Automotive Turbochargers market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Turbochargers Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Turbochargers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Automotive Turbochargers Market By Type (Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT), Variable Nozzle Turbocharger (VNT), Watergate, and Others), By Application (Agriculture Tractors, Construction Equipment, and Others), By Region, and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2029

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Automotive Turbocharger Market by Engine Type (Diesel Engine and Gasoline Engine), By Vehicle Type (Light Vehicle and Heavy Vehicle), By Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and by Region Global Forecast to 2029., which offers a holistic view of the global Automotive Turbocharger market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Automotive Turbocharger market is projected to be US$ 17,014.9 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 40,783.2 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The automotive turbocharger has enabled internal combustion engines to reduce size of the engine along with remaining equally powered and function more efficiently. The adoption of turbocharger in diesel and gasoline engines is increasing owing to its ability to improve fuel efficiency, increase power output, driveability, etc. A turbocharger comprises a compressor and turbine coupled on a single standard shaft. The turbine scavenges energy from hot exhaust gas flow and delivers to the compressor, which compresses and feed the ambient air to the engine. Power of the engine is increased because more air is supplied at each combustion stroke, as the density of air increases due to compression.

Increasing production and sales of light and heavy commercial vehicles, coupled with stringent regulations and statutes about emission and fuel efficiency are factors increasing demand for the automotive turbocharger. Also, rising penetration of gasoline turbocharger, coupled with growing demand for gasoline-powered vehicle in developed and developing countries are factors influencing demand for the global automotive turbocharger market.

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

Technology advancements such as an electrically assisted turbocharger with an integrated electric motor in order to generate electrical energy from the wasted exhaust gas flow or add torque to the turbine shaft for enhanced performance and improve fuel efficiency. This is expected to create a new opportunity for manufacturers operating in the global automotive turbocharger market.

However, increasing demand for electric vehicles, coupled with increasing investment and tax exemption by the government of various countries for promoting usage of zero-emission vehicles are expected to restrain the target market

Global automotive turbocharger market is segmented on the basis of engine type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. On the basis of engine type, the market is segmented into the diesel engine and gasoline engine. The diesel engine segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to account highest market share over forecast period, followed by gasoline engine segment. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into light vehicle and heavy vehicle. The light vehicle segment is expected to account highest share in terms of revenue in the global Automotive Turbocharger market. On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment accounts major revenue share during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Attractiveness Index by Engine Type, 2019

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the global Automotive Turbocharger market, owing to the increase in vehicle production in developing countries and increasing demand for diesel vehicles. APAC is expected to register highest growth rate over forecast period. Regions such as Europe, South America, and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Automotive Turbocharger market includes profiles of some of major companies such as BorgWarner Inc., Garrett Motion, Inc., Cummins Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., IHI Corporation, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. (BMTS), Rotomaster International, Precision Turbo & Engine Rebuilders, Inc., Turbo Energy Private Limited (TEL), Easyland Automotive Corporation (Jrone), Refone Auto Power Co.,Ltd., Hunan TYEN Machinery Co., Ltd., Tonglint Industries Co., Ltd., Ningbo GP Turbocharger Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segments

Type

Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT)

Variable Nozzle Turbocharger (VNT)

Watergate

Others

Application

Agriculture Tractors

Construction Equipment

Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

BorgWarner Inc.

Garrett Motion Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

IHI Corporation

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. (BMTS)

Rotomaster International

Precision Turbo & Engine Rebuilders Inc.

Turbo Energy Private Limited (TEL)

Easyland Automotive Corporation (Jrone)

Refone Auto Power Co. Ltd.

Hunan TYEN Machinery Co. Ltd.

Tonglint Industries Co. Ltd.

Ningbo GP Turbocharger Co. Ltd.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Automotive Turbochargers Market By Type (Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT), Variable Nozzle Turbocharger (VNT), Watergate, and Others), By Application (Agriculture Tractors, Construction Equipment, and Others), By Region, and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580