Global Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market is expected to grow from US$ 15.62 Bn in 2018 to US$ 105.12 Bn in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.6% between 2019 and 2027.

Presently, insurance providers are inclined to follow either the two routes, i.e. installation of hardware devices, where devices are equipped to the policyholders’ cars or the low-priced smartphone app route. Both of these methods of tracking information have their advantages and disadvantages, however, they are not commonly exclusive. An insurance provider might want a customer to download an app and later shift to a plug-in device. To stay competitive in the market, the insurance providers need to build internal capability, i.e. significant investment and efforts are required to establish liaison with telematics service providers. Before selecting an appropriate method to track information, an insurance provider needs to make several considerations. Most of the insurance providers use on-board diagnostics systems, i.e. OBDII (black boxes or dongles). However, other providers offer smartphone apps that are easier to access and economical. Comparatively very few of the insurance providers offer both the hardware and smartphone app.

Further, owing to the higher disposable income among the individuals, the pattern of procurement of new vehicles is high in the country. Pertaining to the rise in the number of vehicles, several associated technologies and solutions are also increasing rapidly in the US. These factors have positively impacted on the growth of the usage based insurance market in the US. The key players profiled in the automotive usage based insurance market report includes Vodafone Automotive, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Allianz Insurance, TomTom Telematics, Allstate Insurance, Octo Telematics, Metromile, Siera Wireless, Ingenie Service Ltd., AXA Insurance, UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A., and MetaSystems among others. Several other companies are also functioning in the market which adds substantial revenues in the market year on year.

The global automotive usage based insurance market for the technology fitted is fragmented into smartphones, black box, dongles, and others. The black box segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027. A black box is a small device that is installed in the customer’s car to measure vehicle location, speed, driving frequency, distance travelled, and time of the day or night the vehicle is in motion. Further, other driving behaviors can also be measured which includes monitoring braking, and cornering. This helps in building a comprehensive profile of the driver. The data gathered on driving behaviors provides information on how safe the driving pattern is. This information is then converted into a score that is used by the car insurance provider for creating a customized premium for the driver. Also, an insurance provider can reward a driver securing high score with a lower premium rate. However, issues related to data privacy is a major concern among customers. Sharing personally identifiable information of customers gathered from black boxes with third parties such as law enforcement agencies or banks may result in invasion of privacy. This may hinder the market growth to certain extent.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of automotive usage based insurance market based on technology fitted and policy type. The geographic segmentation of the report covers major regions including; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World (RoW). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By policy type, Pay-How-You-Drive policy type segment accounted for the largest share of the automotive usage based insurance market in 2018.

