GLOBAL AVIATION MAPPING SOFTWARE MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST TO 2026: INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY TYPES, TOP VENDORS, REGIONS, DEMAND & OUTLOOK 2020

This report focuses on the global Aviation Mapping Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aviation Mapping Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

PrecisionHawk

Datumate

Casper

CGX

Degreane Horizon

EARTH NETWORKS

AvPlan EFB

KONGSBERG GEOSPATIAL

IDS INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI

TRANSCON ES

VAISALA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2D Type

3D Type

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Aeronautics

Airports

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Aviation Mapping Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Aviation Mapping Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aviation Mapping Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Aviation Mapping Software Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aviation Mapping Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 2D Type

1.4.3 3D Type

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aviation Mapping Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Aeronautics

1.5.3 Airports

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Aviation Mapping Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Aviation Mapping Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Aviation Mapping Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Aviation Mapping Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Aviation Mapping Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Aviation Mapping Software Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Aviation Mapping Software Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Aviation Mapping Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Aviation Mapping Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Aviation Mapping Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Aviation Mapping Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Aviation Mapping Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Aviation Mapping Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Aviation Mapping Software Revenue in 2019

3.3 Aviation Mapping Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Aviation Mapping Software Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Aviation Mapping Software Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Aviation Mapping Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Aviation Mapping Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Aviation Mapping Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Aviation Mapping Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Aviation Mapping Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Aviation Mapping Software Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Aviation Mapping Software Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Aviation Mapping Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Aviation Mapping Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Aviation Mapping Software Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Aviation Mapping Software Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Aviation Mapping Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Aviation Mapping Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Aviation Mapping Software Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Aviation Mapping Software Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Aviation Mapping Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Aviation Mapping Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Aviation Mapping Software Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Aviation Mapping Software Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Aviation Mapping Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Aviation Mapping Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Aviation Mapping Software Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Aviation Mapping Software Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Aviation Mapping Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Aviation Mapping Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Aviation Mapping Software Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Aviation Mapping Software Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Aviation Mapping Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Aviation Mapping Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Aviation Mapping Software Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Aviation Mapping Software Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Aviation Mapping Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Aviation Mapping Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 PrecisionHawk

13.1.1 PrecisionHawk Company Details

13.1.2 PrecisionHawk Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 PrecisionHawk Aviation Mapping Software Introduction

13.1.4 PrecisionHawk Revenue in Aviation Mapping Software Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 PrecisionHawk Recent Development

13.2 Datumate

13.2.1 Datumate Company Details

13.2.2 Datumate Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Datumate Aviation Mapping Software Introduction

13.2.4 Datumate Revenue in Aviation Mapping Software Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Datumate Recent Development

13.3 Casper

13.3.1 Casper Company Details

13.3.2 Casper Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Casper Aviation Mapping Software Introduction

13.3.4 Casper Revenue in Aviation Mapping Software Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Casper Recent Development

13.4 CGX

13.4.1 CGX Company Details

13.4.2 CGX Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 CGX Aviation Mapping Software Introduction

13.4.4 CGX Revenue in Aviation Mapping Software Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 CGX Recent Development

13.5 Degreane Horizon

13.5.1 Degreane Horizon Company Details

13.5.2 Degreane Horizon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Degreane Horizon Aviation Mapping Software Introduction

13.5.4 Degreane Horizon Revenue in Aviation Mapping Software Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Degreane Horizon Recent Development

13.6 EARTH NETWORKS

13.6.1 EARTH NETWORKS Company Details

13.6.2 EARTH NETWORKS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 EARTH NETWORKS Aviation Mapping Software Introduction

13.6.4 EARTH NETWORKS Revenue in Aviation Mapping Software Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 EARTH NETWORKS Recent Development

13.7 AvPlan EFB

13.7.1 AvPlan EFB Company Details

13.7.2 AvPlan EFB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 AvPlan EFB Aviation Mapping Software Introduction

13.7.4 AvPlan EFB Revenue in Aviation Mapping Software Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 AvPlan EFB Recent Development

13.8 KONGSBERG GEOSPATIAL

13.8.1 KONGSBERG GEOSPATIAL Company Details

13.8.2 KONGSBERG GEOSPATIAL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 KONGSBERG GEOSPATIAL Aviation Mapping Software Introduction

13.8.4 KONGSBERG GEOSPATIAL Revenue in Aviation Mapping Software Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 KONGSBERG GEOSPATIAL Recent Development

13.9 IDS INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI

13.9.1 IDS INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI Company Details

13.9.2 IDS INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 IDS INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI Aviation Mapping Software Introduction

13.9.4 IDS INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI Revenue in Aviation Mapping Software Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 IDS INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI Recent Development

13.10 TRANSCON ES

13.10.1 TRANSCON ES Company Details

13.10.2 TRANSCON ES Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 TRANSCON ES Aviation Mapping Software Introduction

13.10.4 TRANSCON ES Revenue in Aviation Mapping Software Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 TRANSCON ES Recent Development

13.11 VAISALA

10.11.1 VAISALA Company Details

10.11.2 VAISALA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 VAISALA Aviation Mapping Software Introduction

10.11.4 VAISALA Revenue in Aviation Mapping Software Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 VAISALA Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

