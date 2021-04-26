Global Baby Video Monitor Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Baby Video Monitor Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Baby Video Monitor market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Baby Video Monitor market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Baby Video Monitor market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Baby Video Monitor Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Baby Video Monitor market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global baby video monitor market is estimated to value at over US$ 0.6 Bn in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.9%. The global baby video monitor market is segmented on the basis of type, and region.

Global Baby Video Monitor Market: Introduction

Baby monitors are offering a modern update with video monitoring. Baby video monitors is an electronic device designed to enable parents to remotely monitor sound as well as movement of the baby. Baby video monitors include audio as well as video capabilities, with built-in speaker and microphone to enable two-way audio to speak and see to the baby. Most baby video monitors include digital zoom, night vision, as well as storage for photos and video. The best baby video monitors include a color display screen that allow parents to see their child real-time.

Global Baby Video Monitor Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of working women population is a major factor expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Rising demand for baby video monitor among parents, owing to increasing awareness about children safety and security across the globe are some factors expected to drive rapid growth of the global baby video monitor market. Increasing disposable income and increasing technological advancement such as adoption of smart baby video monitors that connected to tablets and smartphones by using wireless technology to remotely monitor babies. These are some other factors projected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

For instance, in February 2017, VTech Communications, Inc., US-based company has unveiled the addition of new high-definition touchscreen monitors and Wi-Fi cameras, that feature motion alerts and enable live remote access through smartphone and tablet app.

Increasing adoption of split screen technology in baby monitors is expected to have positive impact on global baby video monitor market during the forecast period.

For instance, in October 2018, Motorola Inc., US-based company has launched video baby monitor Motorola MBP855CONNECT-2 with Wi-Fi, that connects up to four cameras. The product includes intercom and uses split-screen technology to fit all grabs on the same screen.

However, locally manufactured alternative baby video monitors are available at low cost is a major factor that could limit the market growth. In addition, increasing concerns about wireless baby monitor hacking across the world is a factor that could affect growth of the target market over the forecast period.

For instance, in December 2018, it was reported that a baby monitor linked to Wi-Fi Nest camera was hacked by a stranger who threatened the parents stating that he was in the childs room and would abduction their infant

Increasing adoption of security baby video monitors that designed in various shapes such as teddy bears, birds, etc., and rising adoption of visual noise indicator and split-screen features of baby video monitor. These are key trends observed in the market and is expected to gain traction, thereby supporting revenue growth of the global market.

Growing technological advancements to launch new products, as well as growth of sensor-based baby monitor, are factor expected to create growth opportunities for the operating players in the target market.

Global Baby Video Monitor Market Analysis, by Type

Among the type segments, the wireless baby video monitor segment is expected to contribute major revenue share as compared to wired baby video monitor segment over the forecast period. This can be attributable to rising adoption of a smart baby video monitor that connected to tablets and smartphones by using wireless technology. The wireless baby video monitor segment is expected to register CAGR of over 8.5%. The wired baby video monitor segment is expected to account the second highest share in terms of revenue in the near future.

Global Baby Video Monitor Market Analysis, by Region

Currently, the market in North America is dominating the global market in terms of revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing working parents population, growing child security concern, increasing availability of high-speed internet and adoption of smart IoT devices among individuals are major aspects that drive growth of North America baby video monitor market.

According to Pew Research Center, out of 46% households with a mother and father, both parents are employed full time in the US. In addition, US countries parents are adopting smart toys owing to advantages such as night vision, monitoring child health, and video recording precious moments. Also, sleep tracking and analytics, that able to check on children inside a room without need to switch on lights. Increasing demand for baby video monitor in child care centers that provide transparency between the service provider and parents is another factor expected to boost the market growth in the countries in the region.

The market in Europe accounts for second-highest share in terms of revenue and is expected to register lucrative growth in the near future. Increasing spending capacity on childcare safety and security, as well as increasing number of missing children cases, are major factors driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, high acceptance of advanced baby video monitoring device is another factor expected to support growth of the baby video monitor market in Europe over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific baby video monitor market is expected to register fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing demand for baby video monitor by working parents in order to an increased need for babysitters in countries such as Japan and China is a supporting factor for growth of the target market. In addition, high-speed Internet connectivity, coupled with rising penetration of smartphone in Asian countries create positive impact for growth of the market in the countries in the region.

The market in Middle East & Africa is expected to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, followed by Latin America. Growing adoption of technological advanced baby video monitor product creates more opportunities for producers operating in the target market, is factor projected to support growth of the target market in this region. In Addition, growing awareness regarding safety and security of the child, and increasing spending power with increased in changing lifestyle of individual in this region is expected to support market growth in the region.

Global Baby Video Monitor Market Segmentation:

Global Baby Video Monitor Market Segmentation, by Type:

Wireless

Wired

Global Baby Video Monitor Market Segmentation, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Baby Video Monitor Market

Panasonic,

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Arlo Technologies

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Vtech Holdings Limited

Nest Labs, Inc.

Cocoon Cam

Nanit

Miku Inc.

Summer Infant, Inc.

Infant Optics

Owlet Baby Care Inc.

iBaby Labs, Inc.

Research Methodology: Global Baby Video Monitor Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

