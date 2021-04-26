Global BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products Market By Type (Polypropylene, High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, and Cosmetics and Personal Care), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products Market By Type (Polypropylene, High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, and Cosmetics and Personal Care), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Blow-Fill-Seal Products Market by Material Type (Polypropylene (PP), High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)), By Application (Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028. It offers a holistic view of this market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The Global Blow-Fill-Seal Products Market was valued at US$ 317.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 557.3 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Blow-Fill-Seal technology is a manufacturing process used in the production of bottles, vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes and injectable. As the name suggests, the container is formed by blowing sterile filtered compressed air to give the desired shape to the container. A septic solution is then filled into it, and afterward, it is hermetically sealed.

The blow-fill-seal technique is used extensively in the pharmaceutical industry as it helps to save a substantial amount of cost because it is a fully automated process. Demand for products manufactured by BFS technology is on the rise due to the growing demand for advanced aseptic technology which is expected to aid the market growth. Cleaning and sterilization of already manufactured containers are not required and hence reduces its cost significantly. BFS method is approved by government bodies like the FDA and is adopted by most of the drug manufacturing companies. Final products are pathogen-free as human intervention is very less if any, and hence it enhances the quality of the product.

Global Blow-Fill-Seal Products Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

In Blow-Fill-Seal system, the container is hermetically sealed and used, especially where extreme hygiene is a top priority such as in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, and beverage industry, etc., which in turn is expected to widen the market scope.

Human intervention is minimal, which reduces the risk of contamination and makes it safer for end users and hence, helps to boost the market growth. This advancement in the processing of pharmaceutical products increases the reliability of the product as well as the safety of patients. This is expected to bolster the market growth.

However, stringent government regulations for single-use plastic could hinder the growth of products manufactured by BFS technique such as bottles, vials, etc.. Nonetheless, sterilization of containers is not required in this method which makes it cost effective and hence, strengthens the market for products manufactured by BFS technique.

Global Blow-Fill-Seal Products market is segmented on the basis of material type, application, and region. On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into Polypropylene (PP), High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH).

The Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) segment accounts for the majority share in the Global Blow-Fill-Seal Products Market, and the same segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The LDPE segment is estimated to be the most lucrative one, with an attractiveness index of 5.4 and is expected to grow by a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Global Blow-Fill-Seal Products Market Attractiveness Analysis by Material Type, 2018

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications. Pharmaceuticals segment accounts for a majority share in the Global Blow-Fill-Seal Products Market and is expected to grow at a steady rate.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the USA, South America, Europe, China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, South Africa. The USA accounts for the majority share in the Global Blow-Fill-Seal Products Market, followed by Europe. USA is estimated to be the most lucrative market with an attractiveness index of 5.1 and is estimated to grow by a CAGR of over 6%.

The research report on the Global Blow-Fill-Seal Products Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Catalent, Inc., Recipharm AB (publ), Unither Pharmaceuticals, The Ritedose Corporation, Unicep Packaging, Laboratorios SALVAT, S.A, PrimaPharma, Asept Pak, Plastikon, Birgi Mefar Group, Pharmapack, Unipharma LLC, Weiler Engineering, Merck & Co. Inc. (BioConnection), Curida, UNOLAB, Nupharm (Nueraxpharm), etc.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Polypropylene (PP)

High-Density Polyethylene

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Key Market Players included in the report:

Catalent Inc.

Recipharm AB (publ)

Unither Pharmaceuticals

The Ritedose Corporation

Unicep Packaging

Laboratorios SALVAT

S.A

PrimaPharma

Asept Pak

Plastikon

Birgi Mefar Group

Pharmapack

Unipharma LLC

Weiler Engineering

Merck & Co. Inc. (BioConnection)

Curida

UNOLAB

Nupharm (Nueraxpharm)

