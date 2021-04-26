Global Bicycle Motors Market By Type (Hub Motor, Crank Motor), By Application (Electric Scooter, Electric Motorcycles, Pedelec, Other), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Bicycle Motors Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bicycle Motors market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Bicycle Motors market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Bicycle Motors market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Bicycle Motors Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Bicycle Motors market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Bicycle Motors Market By Type (Hub Motor, Crank Motor), By Application (Electric Scooter, Electric Motorcycles, Pedelec, Other), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Bicycle Motors Market by Product Type (Hub Motors and Crank Motors), By Application (Peddle Assisted, Throttle Assisted, and Hybrid) and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global Bicycle Motors market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Bicycle Motors market is projected to be US$ 9,693.4 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 17,561.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

A bicycle motor is an electric instrument that provides power to an e-Bicycle or electrified bicycle. Bicycle motors are of various types such as hub motors, that are directly attached to the wheels of the bicycle or crank motors, that generally work in concert with the gear of the bicycle and other types. Rise in the number of traffic jams in the metro cities and the increasing prices of four-wheelers, two-wheelers, petrol and diesel also play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Apart from being environment-friendly and budget-friendly, e-Bicycles are fast too as compared to conventional bicycles. Owing to all these advantages, the usage of e-Bicycles is increasing globally.

A rapid increase in the number of cities worldwide and hence the increase in the number of vehicles are responsible for the rise in traffic jams. Thus, people prefer to use e-Bicycle which is an easy way to escape the traffic jam and heavy traffic of cities.

Global Bicycle Motors Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, High price range of e-Bicycles restricts several customers from buying these bicycles. Nonetheless, Governments in various countries are promoting cycling and walking as a means to commute, keeping in consideration the health issues of their citizens due to the lack of physical activity. Governmental bodies in some countries organize various sports events that include cycling, while in some countries governments provide funding to provide cycle proficiency training to children. All these measures cumulatively are forecasted to increase the sale of e-bicycles worldwide.

Global Bicycle Motors market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented Hub Motors and Crank Motors. The Hub Motor accounts for the majority share in the global Bicycle Motors market, and the same segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented Peddle Assisted, Throttle Assisted, and Hybrid. The Peddle Assisted segment accounts for a majority share in the global Bicycle Motors market.

Global Bicycle Motors Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific accounts for the majority share in the global Bicycle Motors market, followed by Europe. Europe is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Bicycle Motors market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Panasonic Corporation, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft, Derby Cycle AG, BAFANG, Shimano Inc., Accell Group NV.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Hub Motors

Crank Motors

By Application

Peddle Assisted

Throttle Assisted

Hybrid

Key Market Players included in the report:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Yamaha Motor Co.Ltd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Panasonic Corporation

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft

Derby Cycle AG

BAFANG

Shimano Inc.

Accell Group NV.

