Global Biopolymer Films Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global biopolymer films market is expected to value at approximately US$ 8 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global biopolymer films market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The global biopolymer films market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Biopolymer Films Market: Introduction

Biopolymer films are biodegradable and compostable materials that have packaging applications. They are manufactured from renewable raw materials such as cellulose, starch, polylactic acid (PLA), chitosan, and proteins.

Global Biopolymer Films Market: Dynamics

A major factor driving growth of the global biopolymer films market during the forecast period is increasing demand for biopolymers in food & beverage and agriculture industries. Stringent regulations regarding use of synthetic and semi-synthetic films, coupled with rising initiatives to promote adoption of biopolymer films, especially in food packaging and related applications, is expected to drive growth of the market. Biopolymer films help in protecting food from exposure to the environment, and also to maintain quality of food products. Moreover, negative environmental impact of non-biodegradable films has influenced various governments to launch initiatives to promote the use of biopolymer films for packaging applications.

Biopolymer films are used in agriculture and horticulture, and are known as mulch films. For such applications, they are used to modify soil temperature, limit weed growth, prevent moisture loss, and improve crop yield as well as precocity in order to prevent loss of humus.

Biopolymers are polymers derived from renewable sources such as plant and animal, and are eco-friendly. Moreover, the raw materials required for production of biopolymer films are easily available. Biopolymers films are biodegradable and degrade easily when exposed to heat, moisture, and microbial actions, and hence leave no traces of residual in the implantation. Moreover, they emit low carbon footprint in the atmosphere. These advantages and features of biopolymers are expected to support revenue growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, cost of biopolymer films is comparatively higher than that of synthetic and semi-synthetic films, which is one of the major factors that could affect the adoption rate, thereby restraining growth of the global biopolymer films market to a certain extent.

Development of innovative products such as Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF), which is a new polymer is similar to PET, but is 100% bio-based. Features of PEF include superior barrier and thermal properties. In addition, PEF polymer films can be used for packaging of food, beverages, and non-food products as it is entirely made from vegetable raw materials and is 100% recyclable. In addition, it has greater level of impermeability to carbon dioxide and oxygen, resulting in longer shelf life. These technological advancements can create lucrative growth opportunities for key players in the global biopolymer films market.

Favorable environmental regulations the EPA and FDA towards usage of ecofriendly films across food packaging, medical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic for packaging applications. In addition, rising adoption of bio-based polymers such as Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTMT), Thermoplastic Starch (TPS), Polylactic Acid (PLA), and Polyhydroxyalkonoates (PHA) are among other trends in the market currently

Global Biopolymer Films Market Analysis, by Type

On the basis of type, the bio-based segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global biopolymer films market and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 7.5%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Biopolymer Films Market Analysis, by Application

Among all the application segments, the food & beverage segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global biopolymer films market and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 7.6%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Biopolymer Films are widely used in the food & beverage industry, owing to high reliability and efficiency and ability to extend product shelf life. This is major factor expected to drive revenue growth of this segment over the next 10 years.

Market Analysis by Region:

The market in North America is expected to account for major revenue share in the global biopolymer films market in 2019. Increasing demand for biopolymers from various industry verticals for advanced packaging solutions is a major factor driving growth of the North America biopolymer films market

In addition, stringent government regulations related to use of plastic, coupled with growing manufacturers approach towards development of eco-friendly packaging solutions in order to achieve zero carbon footprint are some other factor expected to support growth of the market in North America.

Moreover, flourishing cosmetics industry, presence of major players, coupled with increasing demand from cosmetic industry for biopolymer films, owing to its high barrier property attributed to increasing shelf life of the product is another factor expected to support growth of the market in the US and Canada.

The market in Europe is expected to register moderate growth rate in the global biopolymer films market over the forecast period. Flourishing food & beverage sector, presence of major food manufacturers, coupled with growing demand for eco-friendly packaging material from the food & beverage sector are among some major factors expected to drive growth of the Europe biopolymer films market

In addition, wide applicability of biopolymer films and coatings on meat, poultry, fish, and related products for protection and to prolong shelf-life of muscle foods is another factor expected to support growth of the market in Europe. Increasing response to growing trend toward use of environment-friendly materials is resulting in increasing use of biopolymer films as an alternative to synthetic films for food & beverage packaging applications.

Market Segmentation of Global Biopolymer Films Market:

Segmentation by type:

Bio-based

Microbial Synthesized

Synthetic

Partially Bio-based

Segmentation by application:

Food & Beverage

Home & Personal Care

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Others

Segmentation by region/country:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Biopolymer Films Market

BioBag International AS

NatureWorks LLC

Organix Solutions

Taghleef Industries L.L.C.

BASF SE

Arkema S.A.

CJ CheilJedang Corporation

Braskem S.A.

Plascon Group

DaniMer Scientific

Novamont S.p.A

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Plantic Technologies Limited)

Rodenburg Biopolymers

Research Methodology: Global Biopolymer Films Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

