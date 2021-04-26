Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibiotics Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibiotics Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibiotics Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibiotics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is projected to reach a value of over US$ 32,000.0 Mn in 2026 at a CAGR of 35.7% over the forecast period. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market report has been segmented on the basis of drug class, application, and region.

Monoclonal antibodies (mAb) are antibodies produced by using identical immune cells that are clones of one unique parent cell. Since monoclonal antibodies are produced from clones of only one parent cell, all monoclonal antibodies produced by the parent cell are the same due to which, they are called biosimilar monoclonal antibodies.

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Dynamics:

Major factor driving growth of the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is patent expiry on essential biological drugs. These patent expiries allow manufacturers to produce biosimilar drugs in bulk quantities and offer it to the general public at much cost-effective rates. Also, a number of pipeline products and increasing cases of chronic and autoimmune diseases are other factors expected to fuel growth of the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period. Moreover, recent approvals by prominent regulatory bodies in developed economies for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies is another factor expected to boost adoption of biosimilar MAB and in turn propel growth of the global market to a significant extent.

However, unfavorable regulatory scenarios in multiple regions coupled with lack of proper reimbursement policies for biosimilar products are major factors restraining growth of the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. Additionally, possible side effects of monoclonal antibodies (MAB) products is another factor anticipated to hamper growth of the global monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period.

A major and rising trend witnessed in the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is increasing number of biosimilar monoclonal antibody products being developed and offered for use to the general public. This is another factor anticipated to propel growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segment Analysis:

Analysis by Drug Class:

On the basis of drug class segmentation, Adalimumab segment is estimated to account for major revenue share in the global market and is projected to register highest CAGR of around 37.0% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing incidence of chronic psoriasis and Crohn’s disease for which Adalimumab is used as a primary medication. It is commercially available under the trade name Humira. Also, the Adalimumab segment in the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is projected to maintain its dominant revenue contribution in the global market over the forecast period.

Also, the Abciximab segment is anticipated to register lowest CAGR of around 33.0%, as compared to the other drug class segments in the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. This can be attributed to patent expiry on Abciximab in major revenue contributing countries such as US and Germany.

Moreover, the Infliximab segment among the drug class segments is estimated to account for second-highest revenue share in the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market, owing to increasing use of infliximab for treatment of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis.

Analysis by Application:

Among the application segments, the oncology segment accounted for highest revenue share in the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market, and is expected to register highest CAGR of around 38.0% during the forecast period 2017 & 2026. It is further projected to maintain its dominant revenue contribution over the forecast period, owing to increasing use of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (MAB) in the field of oncology in developed and developing economies.

The chronic and autoimmune diseases segment is projected to account for second-highest revenue share contribution in the global market, and register a CAGR of around 35.0% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing incidence of chronic and autoimmune diseases and high adoption of biosimilar MAB for treatment of these diseases.

Revenue from the others segment is anticipated to grow moderately over the forecast period, and is projected to register a CAGR of around 30.0% over the forecast period.

Analysis by Region:

The market in the Americas dominated the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market in revenue terms, and is estimated to account for largest market revenue contribution of US$ 618.4 million in 2017 as compared to that of markets in other regions. It is further expected to maintain its dominant revenue contribution in the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of advanced healthcare facilities, growing demand for biosimilar products, and increasing adoption of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies in the region.

Moreover, high rate of approvals for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (MAB) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in recent times is also a major factor boosting growth of the Americas market. Also, high number of pipeline drugs in the Americas market is a major factor for growth of the Americas biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market.

For instance, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Celltrions Inflectra a biosimilar to Remicade (infliximab) on 5th April 2016, which is the second biosimilar monoclonal antibody to be approved for sale in the US. The market in the US is anticipated to benefit the most from this approval as penetration of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies is highest in the country and there is significant presence of major healthcare facilities in the country.

The Europe market for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in the global market, with an estimated value of around US$ 750.0 million in 2017. This is attributed to increasing adoption of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies and high rate of approval for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (MAB) in countries in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register highest CAGR of around 36.0% over the forecast period, and is expected to be valued around US$ 8,900.0 Mn in 2026. Increasing number of government initiatives for development of healthcare facilities in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India and increasing adoption of biosimilar products are key factors expected to propel growth of the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period.

Moreover, markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also projected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period due to increasing number of advanced healthcare facilities in the region.

Market Segmentation:

Global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies segmentation, by drug class:

Infliximab

Rituximab

Abciximab

Trastuzumab

Adalimumab

Bevacizumab

Global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies segmentation, by application:

Oncology

Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Infectious Diseases

Others

Global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies segmentation, by region:

The Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibiotics Market

Allergan plc

BIOCADBioXpress Therapeutics SA

Biocon

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Celltrion Inc.

Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Reliance Life Sciences

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibiotics industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibiotics industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibiotics industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibiotics industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibiotics industry.

