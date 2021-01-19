Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Impressive Gains including key Players || IBM Corporation, Oracle, Cambridge Blockchain, Peer Ledger, Inc., Bitfury Group Limited

A comprehensive Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research on both global and regional sales of Global Blockchain Identity Management Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2020 to 2027. This report details the levels and revenues of the CAGR for the historic year 2016, the base year 2017 and the forecast period for the Blockchain Identity Management market from 2020 to 2027. The Blockchain Identity Management report contains all the limitations and drivers interpreted by SWOT analysis for the Blockchain Identity Management market. The report includes key market influencer company profiles. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities. This report reviews market definition explanations, classifications, applications, commitments, and market trends. It also provides knowledge of all recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, fusions and acquisitions by the different key players and brands dominant on the market. Those reading the report will have a clear understanding of the operating system of the market. The potential of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with primary market challenges. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Blockchain Identity Management Market key players Involved in the study are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitfury Group Limited, Bitnation, Blockverify, BTL Group Ltd., Cambridge Blockchain, LLC, Civic Technologies, Inc., Coinfirm, Evernym, Inc., Factom, Existence ID, IBM Corporation, KYC-CHAIN LIMITED, Netki, Microsoft, Neuroware, OriginalMy.com, Peer Ledger, Inc., uPort, UniqID, Tradle, Oracle, ShoCard, Nodalblock among others.

Global blockchain identity management market is projected to register a CAGR of 52.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Product Launch

In February, 2019, IBM unveiled its latest product portfolio for Internet of things (IoT) solutions which involve advanced analytics and artificial intelligence for assisting intensive organizations such as Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

In November, 2018, Amazon Web Services announced its 13 latest machine learning capabilities and services, which include 1/18 scale autonomous racing car for developers and a custom chip for machine learning inference.

In October, 2018, Civic Technologies, Inc. launched a new solution, Civic Connect. Civic Connect is an app-to-app integration which enables mobile apps to integrate Civic Secure Login and reusable KYC to authenticate users.

In April, 2018, BTL Group Ltd. announced the launch of Interbit platform for testing and feedback. Interbit is proprietary next-generation token free blockchain platform which is built to address the scalability and privacy shortcomings of blockchain platforms.

In November, 2016, Bitnation released marriage app on Ethereum Blockchain. The application went into Ethereum Hackathon. This application is a functional jurisdiction in a robust marriage contract, such as ability to choose code of arbitrator, law and create a sign, an escrow, timestamp or contract.

Research Methodology: Global Blockchain Identity Management Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

Important Features of the Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Report:

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitfury Group Limited, Bitnation, Blockverify, BTL Group Ltd., Cambridge Blockchain, LLC, Civic Technologies, Inc., Coinfirm, Evernym, Inc., Factom, Existence ID, IBM Corporation, KYC-CHAIN LIMITED, Netki, Microsoft, Neuroware, OriginalMy.com, Peer Ledger, Inc., uPort, UniqID, Tradle, Oracle, ShoCard, Nodalblock among others.

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote may vary.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Segmentation:

By Networks (Permissioned, Permissionless),

Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers),

Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises),

Industry (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Retail and E-Commerce, Transport and Logistics, Real Estate, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Blockchain Identity Management Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Blockchain Identity Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Blockchain Identity Management Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Blockchain Identity Management

Chapter 4: Presenting Blockchain Identity Management Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Blockchain Identity Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Global Blockchain Identity Management market Competitive Analysis, Status, Future Forecast, Growth Opportunities, Key Market and Key Players.

To present the Blockchain Identity Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To Strategically Profile the Key Players and Comprehensively Analyze their Development Plan and Strategies.

To Define, Describe and Forecast the Market By Product Type, Market Investor and Key Regions.

