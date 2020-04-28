Global Blockchain in Fintech Market Trend Analysis to 2027 – Digital Asset Holdings, Earthport, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

Blockchain or the distributed ledger technology is serving the fintech industry for transforming their processes. The fintech industry witnesses various obstacles & bottlenecks in their processes; blockchain helps in providing transparency, accountability, and enhanced security for saving money & time. There is an increasing need for transparency by the fintech industry. This has majorly driven the blockchain in fintech market. Further, factors including rise in the use of cryptocurrency has supplemented the demand for blockchain in the fintech industry. However, lack of universal standards is impeding the growth of the market to a considerable extent. Proliferation of IoT is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the blockchain in fintech market.

The “Global Blockchain in Fintech Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the blockchain in fintech industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global blockchain in fintech market with detailed market segmentation by provider, application, end user and geography. The global blockchain in fintech market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the blockchain in fintech market.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003119

The report provides a detailed overview of the blockchain in fintech industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global blockchain in fintech market based on by provider, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall blockchain in fintech market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The List of Companies

1. Amazon Web Services

2. Bitfury

3. BTL Group

4. Chain Inc.

5. Digital Asset Holdings

6. Earthport

7. IBM Corporation

8. Microsoft Corporation

9. Oracle Corporation

10. Ripple

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1. Blockchain in Fintech Market – By Provider

1.3.2. Blockchain in Fintech Market – By Application

1.3.3. Blockchain in Fintech Market – By End User

1.3.4. Blockchain in Fintech Market – By Region

1.3.4.1. By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003119

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com