Global Body Mist Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Body Mist market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5031.9 million by 2025, from $ 4062.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Body Mist business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Body Mist market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Body Mist value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Moisturizing Mist
Kill Odor Mist
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
For Men
For Women
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Este Lauder
Coty
L Brands
LVMH
Shiseido
LOral
Burberry
Amway
Chatters Canada
Avon Products
Mary Kay
Procter & Gamble
O Boticrio
Edgewell Personal Care
Kao
Johnson & Johnson
Unilever
Marchesa
Henkel
Revlon
Adidas
Axe
Drakkar
Curve
Nike
Calvin Klein
Impulse
Jovan
Parfums de Coeur
Dolce & Gabana
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Body Mist consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Body Mist market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Body Mist manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Body Mist with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Body Mist submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Body Mist Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Body Mist Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Body Mist Segment by Type
2.2.1 Moisturizing Mist
2.2.2 Kill Odor Mist
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Body Mist Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Body Mist Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Body Mist Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Body Mist Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Body Mist Segment by Application
2.4.1 For Men
2.4.2 For Women
2.5 Body Mist Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Body Mist Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Body Mist Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Body Mist Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Body Mist by Company
3.1 Global Body Mist Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Body Mist Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Body Mist Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Body Mist Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Body Mist Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Body Mist Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Body Mist Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Body Mist Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Body Mist Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Body Mist Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Body Mist by Regions
4.1 Body Mist by Regions
4.2 Americas Body Mist Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Body Mist Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Body Mist Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Body Mist Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Body Mist Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Body Mist Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Body Mist Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Body Mist Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Body Mist Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Body Mist Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Body Mist Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Body Mist Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Body Mist Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Body Mist Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Body Mist by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Body Mist Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Body Mist Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Body Mist Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Body Mist Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Body Mist by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Body Mist Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Body Mist Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Body Mist Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Body Mist Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Body Mist Distributors
10.3 Body Mist Customer
11 Global Body Mist Market Forecast
11.1 Global Body Mist Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Body Mist Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Body Mist Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Body Mist Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Body Mist Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Body Mist Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Este Lauder
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.1.3 Este Lauder Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Este Lauder Latest Developments
12.2 Coty
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.2.3 Coty Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Coty Latest Developments
12.3 L Brands
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.3.3 L Brands Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 L Brands Latest Developments
12.4 LVMH
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.4.3 LVMH Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 LVMH Latest Developments
12.5 Shiseido
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.5.3 Shiseido Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Shiseido Latest Developments
12.6 LOral
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.6.3 LOral Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 LOral Latest Developments
12.7 Burberry
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.7.3 Burberry Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Burberry Latest Developments
12.8 Amway
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.8.3 Amway Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Amway Latest Developments
12.9 Chatters Canada
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.9.3 Chatters Canada Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Chatters Canada Latest Developments
12.10 Avon Products
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.10.3 Avon Products Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Avon Products Latest Developments
12.11 Mary Kay
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.11.3 Mary Kay Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Mary Kay Latest Developments
12.12 Procter & Gamble
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.12.3 Procter & Gamble Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Procter & Gamble Latest Developments
12.13 O Boticrio
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.13.3 O Boticrio Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 O Boticrio Latest Developments
12.14 Edgewell Personal Care
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.14.3 Edgewell Personal Care Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Edgewell Personal Care Latest Developments
12.15 Kao
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.15.3 Kao Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Kao Latest Developments
12.16 Johnson & Johnson
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.16.3 Johnson & Johnson Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Johnson & Johnson Latest Developments
12.17 Unilever
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.17.3 Unilever Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Unilever Latest Developments
12.18 Marchesa
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.18.3 Marchesa Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Marchesa Latest Developments
12.19 Henkel
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.19.3 Henkel Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Henkel Latest Developments
12.20 Revlon
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.20.3 Revlon Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Revlon Latest Developments
12.21 Adidas
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.21.3 Adidas Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Adidas Latest Developments
12.22 Axe
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.22.3 Axe Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 Axe Latest Developments
12.23 Drakkar
12.23.1 Company Information
12.23.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.23.3 Drakkar Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.23.4 Main Business Overview
12.23.5 Drakkar Latest Developments
12.24 Curve
12.24.1 Company Information
12.24.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.24.3 Curve Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.24.4 Main Business Overview
12.24.5 Curve Latest Developments
12.25 Nike
12.25.1 Company Information
12.25.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.25.3 Nike Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.25.4 Main Business Overview
12.25.5 Nike Latest Developments
12.26 Calvin Klein
12.26.1 Company Information
12.26.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.26.3 Calvin Klein Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.26.4 Main Business Overview
12.26.5 Calvin Klein Latest Developments
12.27 Impulse
12.27.1 Company Information
12.27.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.27.3 Impulse Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.27.4 Main Business Overview
12.27.5 Impulse Latest Developments
12.28 Jovan
12.28.1 Company Information
12.28.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.28.3 Jovan Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.28.4 Main Business Overview
12.28.5 Jovan Latest Developments
12.29 Parfums de Coeur
12.29.1 Company Information
12.29.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.29.3 Parfums de Coeur Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.29.4 Main Business Overview
12.29.5 Parfums de Coeur Latest Developments
12.30 Dolce & Gabana
12.30.1 Company Information
12.30.2 Body Mist Product Offered
12.30.3 Dolce & Gabana Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.30.4 Main Business Overview
12.30.5 Dolce & Gabana Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
