Global Body Mist Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Body Mist market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5031.9 million by 2025, from $ 4062.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Body Mist business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Body Mist market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Body Mist value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Moisturizing Mist

Kill Odor Mist

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

For Men

For Women

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Este Lauder

Coty

L Brands

LVMH

Shiseido

LOral

Burberry

Amway

Chatters Canada

Avon Products

Mary Kay

Procter & Gamble

O Boticrio

Edgewell Personal Care

Kao

Johnson & Johnson

Unilever

Marchesa

Henkel

Revlon

Adidas

Axe

Drakkar

Curve

Nike

Calvin Klein

Impulse

Jovan

Parfums de Coeur

Dolce & Gabana

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Body Mist consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Body Mist market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Body Mist manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Body Mist with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Body Mist submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Body Mist Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Body Mist Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Body Mist Segment by Type

2.2.1 Moisturizing Mist

2.2.2 Kill Odor Mist

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Body Mist Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Body Mist Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Body Mist Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Body Mist Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Body Mist Segment by Application

2.4.1 For Men

2.4.2 For Women

2.5 Body Mist Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Body Mist Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Body Mist Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Body Mist Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Body Mist by Company

3.1 Global Body Mist Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Body Mist Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Body Mist Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Body Mist Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Body Mist Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Body Mist Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Body Mist Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Body Mist Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Body Mist Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Body Mist Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Body Mist by Regions

4.1 Body Mist by Regions

4.2 Americas Body Mist Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Body Mist Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Body Mist Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Body Mist Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Body Mist Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Body Mist Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Body Mist Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Body Mist Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Body Mist Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Body Mist Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Body Mist Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Body Mist Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Body Mist Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Body Mist Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Body Mist by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Body Mist Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Body Mist Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Body Mist Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Body Mist Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Body Mist by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Body Mist Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Body Mist Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Body Mist Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Body Mist Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Body Mist Distributors

10.3 Body Mist Customer

11 Global Body Mist Market Forecast

11.1 Global Body Mist Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Body Mist Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Body Mist Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Body Mist Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Body Mist Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Body Mist Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Este Lauder

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.1.3 Este Lauder Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Este Lauder Latest Developments

12.2 Coty

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.2.3 Coty Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Coty Latest Developments

12.3 L Brands

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.3.3 L Brands Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 L Brands Latest Developments

12.4 LVMH

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.4.3 LVMH Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 LVMH Latest Developments

12.5 Shiseido

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.5.3 Shiseido Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Shiseido Latest Developments

12.6 LOral

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.6.3 LOral Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 LOral Latest Developments

12.7 Burberry

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.7.3 Burberry Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Burberry Latest Developments

12.8 Amway

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.8.3 Amway Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Amway Latest Developments

12.9 Chatters Canada

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.9.3 Chatters Canada Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Chatters Canada Latest Developments

12.10 Avon Products

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.10.3 Avon Products Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Avon Products Latest Developments

12.11 Mary Kay

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.11.3 Mary Kay Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Mary Kay Latest Developments

12.12 Procter & Gamble

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.12.3 Procter & Gamble Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Procter & Gamble Latest Developments

12.13 O Boticrio

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.13.3 O Boticrio Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 O Boticrio Latest Developments

12.14 Edgewell Personal Care

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.14.3 Edgewell Personal Care Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Edgewell Personal Care Latest Developments

12.15 Kao

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.15.3 Kao Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Kao Latest Developments

12.16 Johnson & Johnson

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.16.3 Johnson & Johnson Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Johnson & Johnson Latest Developments

12.17 Unilever

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.17.3 Unilever Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Unilever Latest Developments

12.18 Marchesa

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.18.3 Marchesa Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Marchesa Latest Developments

12.19 Henkel

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.19.3 Henkel Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Henkel Latest Developments

12.20 Revlon

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.20.3 Revlon Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Revlon Latest Developments

12.21 Adidas

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.21.3 Adidas Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 Adidas Latest Developments

12.22 Axe

12.22.1 Company Information

12.22.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.22.3 Axe Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.22.4 Main Business Overview

12.22.5 Axe Latest Developments

12.23 Drakkar

12.23.1 Company Information

12.23.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.23.3 Drakkar Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.23.4 Main Business Overview

12.23.5 Drakkar Latest Developments

12.24 Curve

12.24.1 Company Information

12.24.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.24.3 Curve Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.24.4 Main Business Overview

12.24.5 Curve Latest Developments

12.25 Nike

12.25.1 Company Information

12.25.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.25.3 Nike Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.25.4 Main Business Overview

12.25.5 Nike Latest Developments

12.26 Calvin Klein

12.26.1 Company Information

12.26.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.26.3 Calvin Klein Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.26.4 Main Business Overview

12.26.5 Calvin Klein Latest Developments

12.27 Impulse

12.27.1 Company Information

12.27.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.27.3 Impulse Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.27.4 Main Business Overview

12.27.5 Impulse Latest Developments

12.28 Jovan

12.28.1 Company Information

12.28.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.28.3 Jovan Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.28.4 Main Business Overview

12.28.5 Jovan Latest Developments

12.29 Parfums de Coeur

12.29.1 Company Information

12.29.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.29.3 Parfums de Coeur Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.29.4 Main Business Overview

12.29.5 Parfums de Coeur Latest Developments

12.30 Dolce & Gabana

12.30.1 Company Information

12.30.2 Body Mist Product Offered

12.30.3 Dolce & Gabana Body Mist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.30.4 Main Business Overview

12.30.5 Dolce & Gabana Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

