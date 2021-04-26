Global Brain Implants Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Brain Implants Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Brain Implants market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Brain Implants market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Brain Implants market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Brain Implants Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Brain Implants market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global brain implants market is expected to value at over US$ 3 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7%. The global brain implants market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region/country.

Global Brain Implants Market: Introduction

Brain implants are type of neural devices referred as neural implants. The brain implants are technological devices which are connected to the brain-generally attached to the cortex of the brain, or placed on the surface of the brain. The brain implants are primarily inserted into the brain to enhance physical movement, memory, and sensitivity. In addition, they are also used to gather brain responses while performing various activities.

Global Brain Implants Market: Dynamics

Major factor driving growth of the global market is high prevalence of neurological disorders such as Parkinsons and Alzheimers diseases, epilepsy, depression, and essential tremor among all age groups across the globe. In addition, rising support by government authorities and various healthcare organizations to improve overall healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries and increasing skilled healthcare professionals to provide the treatment are other key factors expected to fuel growth of the target market.

Growing brain implant surgery treatment among geriatric population across the globe to treat neurological disorders and other age-related diseases and disorders is another factor expected to boost growth of the global brain implants market over the forecast period. In addition, rising awareness about the technologically advanced brain implant devices among individuals across the globe is another major factor expected to propel growth of the global market.

Furthermore, increasing awareness among individuals about advanced and efficient brain implant devices and growing adoption of robot-assisted implantation across the globe are other factors expected to proliferate growth of the global brain implants market in the next 10 years.

However, high initial and maintenance cost of brain implant devices and lack of awareness about brain implants among individuals in emerging countries of the globe are major factors expected to restraint growth of the global brain implants market.

Global Brain Implants Market Analysis, by Product Type

Among the product type segments, the spinal cord stimulator segment is expected to hold major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The spinal cord stimulator segment is expected to register CAGR of over 8.7% over the forecast period.

Global Brain Implants Market Analysis, by Application

Among the application segments, the Parkinsons disease segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The Parkinsons disease segment is expected to register CAGR of over 10% in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Brain Implants Market Analysis, by Region/Country

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global brain implants market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of several neurological disorders such as Parkinsons disease, Alzheimers disease, epilepsy, and others in countries in this region.

In 2018, according to US-based Alzheimers Association, a health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research reported that between 2000 and 2015, the deaths from Alzheimers Disease have increased 123%.

In December 2018, the US House of Representatives passed Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimers Act (S. 2076/H.R. 4256), legislation, which will improve the countrys response to the growing Alzheimers public health threat.

Rising neurological disorders and related diseases among geriatric population across the globe is expected to support revenue growth of the brain implants market in North America over the forecast period.

According to the Federal Interagency Forum on Aging-Related Statistics (Forum) the percentage of population age 65 years and older will almost double in the US, and is projected to reach around 22.1% by 2050, from 14.9% in 2015.

Increasing number of brain implant surgery procedures across the globe for treatment of several neurological disorders such as epilepsy, essential tremor, and Parkinsons is expected to boost revenue growth of the brain implants market in this region.

According to the Medtronic plc which is a Europe-based company engaged in manufacturing and sales of medical devices in June 2018, approximately 150,000 Medtronic Activadevices were implanted for Parkinsons and other conditions.

Increasing investment in research and development activities and rise in technological advancement in brain implants devices are expected to drive revenue growth of the Europe brain implants market over the forecast period.

In 2016, according to European Parkinsons Disease Association (EPDA) Europe-based non-political, non-religious, and non-profit making organization financed projects for neurodegenerative diseases was approximately US$ 200 Mn.

According to European Commission, which is an independent executive arm of the European Union, approximately 165 Million Europeans are living with a brain disorder. In addition, the European Commission has been supporting brain research through the 7th Framework programme (2007“2013), US$ 3,548 Mn was invested in 1.931 projects, and so far in the Horizon 2020 programme (2014“2020), another US$ 1,260 Mn has been allocated.

Global Brain Implants Market Segmentation:

Global Brain Implants Market Segmentation, by Product Type:

Deep Brain Stimulator

Spinal Cord Stimulator

Vagus Nerve Stimulator

Global Brain Implants Market Segmentation, by Application:

Chronic Pain

Epilepsy

Parkinsons Disease

Depression

Essential Tremor

Global Brain Implants Market Segmentation, by Region/Country:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Brain Implants Market

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic, Plc.

Nevro Corp.

Terumo Corporation

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

NDI Medical, LLC

LivaNova, PLC

NeuroPace, Inc.

Synchron, Inc.

Key Insights Covered: Global Brain Implants Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Brain Implants industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Brain Implants industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Brain Implants industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Brain Implants industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Brain Implants industry.

Research Methodology: Global Brain Implants Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

