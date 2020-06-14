Global Butyl Glycolate (CAS 7397-62-8) Market Professional Survey Report 2020

In this report, the Global Butyl Glycolate (CAS 7397-62-8) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Butyl Glycolate (CAS 7397-62-8) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global butyl glycolate market was valued at 19.26 million USD in 2019, and it will reach 21.98 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.15% during 2020-2026.

This report focuses on Butyl Glycolate volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Butyl Glycolate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the sales of Butyl Glycolate in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, etc.

For the manufacturers covered, this report analyses the Butyl Glycolate manufacturing sites, sales, sales price, revenue and market share for each company.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Butyl Glycolate market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Butyl Glycolate industry.

By Company

Avid Organics

CAC Nantong Chemical

Water Chemical

Segment by Application

Coatings & Paints

Printing Inks

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

India

