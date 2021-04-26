Global Butyl Rubber Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Butyl Rubber Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Butyl Rubber market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Butyl Rubber market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Butyl Rubber market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Butyl Rubber Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Butyl Rubber market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Butyl Rubber Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global Butyl Rubber market is expected to be valued at approximately US$ 5 Bn in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global butyl rubber market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2028. The global butyl rubber market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Global Butyl Rubber Market: Introduction

Butyl rubber is a synthetic or polymer rubber having different physical and chemical properties. Butyl rubber is associated with two monomers isobutylene and isoprene. Butyl rubber possesses different properties such as high flexibility, biocompatibility, air tight and gas impermeability, high heat and chemical resistance, and good weathering and vibration damping. In addition, butyl rubber is mainly used in numerous applications including medical stoppers, automotive tubes, production of additives, sealants, electrical fluids, mechanical goods, lubricants, tires, medicine bottles, and others.

Global Butyl Rubber Market: Dynamics

Growing construction and pharmaceutical industries and automotive sector across the globe and rising adoption of butyl rubber across various industries in many applications including consumer products, automotive, healthcare, and others. These are major factors expected to fuel growth of the global butyl rubber market over the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for tubeless tire liners and tire tubes in developing countries due to increasing vehicle pool and rising automotive production across different countries. These are other factors projected drive growth of the target market.

Increasing demand for flooring adhesives and sealant tapes in different construction applications resulting in rising adoption of butyl rubber in construction sector across the globe. This is a key factor expected to boost growth of the global butyl rubber market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for butyl rubber for manufacturing of gaskets across different industrial applications such as piping support, flange gaskets to prevent leakage of liquids, and pipe saddles. This is another factor projected to support growth of the target market in the near future.

Furthermore, rising adoption of butyl rubber for electrical and marine applications and growing demand for butyl rubber as a binding agent in explosives, coupled with increasing demand for explosives from the mining industry. These are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing adoption of medical gloves across clinics, veterinary medical care, and hospitals due to rising patient hygiene and safety concerns. Growing demand for disposable gloves from healthcare, food & beverages, and other industries. Increasing adoption of butyl rubber in manufacturing of gaskets, automotive vibration control, and hoses due to excellent properties associated with butyl rubber such as high damping, resistance to heat, resistance to ozone, and others. These are among other factors expected to drive growth of the target market in the next 10 years.

Furthermore, easy availability of butyl rubber substitutes in the market and changing raw material prices are major factors expected to hamper growth of the global butyl rubber market to a certain extent. In addition, isobutylene is colorless gas and has slight petroleum-like odor. Contact with it can cause frostbite, and other health related issues. Negative effects and impacts associated with isobutylene. These are challenging factors that may affect growth of the target market.

Growing automobile industry across various countries such as India, Japan, China, Canada, US, and others and rising adoption of tires in automobile industry. These are some factors expected to create potential revenue opportunities for market players operating in global butyl rubber market over the forecast period.

According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers:

Overall production of passenger vehicles in the US was approximately 3,033,216 Units, and commercial vehicles was approximately 8,156,769 Units in 2017

Overall production of passenger vehicles in China was approximately 24,806,687 Units, and Units of commercial vehicles was approximately 4,208,747 in 2017

Overall production of passenger vehicles in Japan was approximately 8,347,836 Units, and Units of commercial vehicles was approximately 1,345,910 in 2017

Ongoing trend observed in the global butyl rubber market is increasing acquisitions, mergers, and other strategic initiatives by major players.

In March 2019, Michelin Corporation announced that it has acquired 88% share in PT Multistrada Arah Sarana TBK (Multistrada), which is a tire manufacturer based in Indonesia, in a deal settled at approximately US$ 480 Mn

In November 2018, new plant named PT Synthetic Rubber Indonesia (SRI), which is a joint venture between Michelin and PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk was inaugurated

In April 2018, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced forming of a tire distribution joint venture with Bridgestone Americas, Inc. in the US, which was to be named TireHub, LLC. This venture was formed to increase presence of the company and to provide US tire dealers and retailers with a comprehensive range of passenger and light truck tires.

Global Butyl Rubber Market Analysis by Product Type:

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into regular butyl, bromobutyl, and chlorobutyl. Currently, the chlorobutyl segment dominates in the global market in terms of CAGR and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. In addition, the chlorobutyl segment is expected to register CAGR of over 5.8%.

Global Butyl Rubber Market Analysis by Distribution Channel:

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into tires & tubes, industrial & medical gloves, adhesives & sealants, pharmaceutical & healthcare, and others. Currently, the tires & tubes segment dominates in the global market in terms of CAGR and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. In addition, the tires & tubes segment is expected to register CAGR of over 5.5%.

Global Butyl Rubber Market Analysis by Region:

Based on the region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for major revenue share in the global butyl rubber market in 2019. In addition, growing automotive industry and high presence of automotive manufacturers in countries such as India, China, Japan, and Indonesia in the region. Growing demand for new vehicles and increasing replacement of old tires are major factors expected to boost growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific region.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of butyl rubber across various sectors including aeronautics, pharmaceuticals, construction, and others and high adoption of medical gloves across hospitals, veterinary medical care organizations, and clinics. These are some other factors projected to drive growth of the butyl rubber market in the Asia Pacific region.

The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue followed by market in Europe. Increasing demand for butyl rubber across various industries such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, adhesives, and others and high adoption of medical and industrial gloves in countries such as US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK in these regions. In addition, increasing demand for butyl rubber in various applications such as sealing, medicine bottles packaging, mechanical goods, tubeless tire liners, and others is a key factor projected to support growth of the butyl rubber market in the North America and Europe regions.

Market Segmentation of Global Butyl Rubber Market:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Regular Butyl

Bromobutyl

Chlorobutyl

Segmentation by Application:

Tires & Tubes

Industrial & Medical Gloves

Adhesives & Sealants

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Others (Consumer products, medical stoppers, vibration mounts, rubber roof repair)

Segmentation by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Butyl Rubber Market

Exxon Mobil Corporation (ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Inc.)

Lanxess AG

Timco Rubber Products, Inc.

JSR Corporation

Kiran Rubber Industries

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

China Petrochemical Corporation

Michelin Corporation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Key Insights Covered: Global Butyl Rubber Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Butyl Rubber industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Butyl Rubber industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Butyl Rubber industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Butyl Rubber industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Butyl Rubber industry.

Research Methodology: Global Butyl Rubber Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Butyl Rubber Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580