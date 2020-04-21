Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Cosmetics Market 2020 Insights, Key Players Competition, Trends, Sales, Revenue, Supply, Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Cannabidiol is one of the good antioxidant which can fight pain, epilepsy, anxiety, and inflammation, prevent Alzheimer’s disease, reduce the cancer cells and it also offer huge number of beneficial applications. In addition, CBD in cosmetics applications offers several benefits such as skin whitening, anti-aging, anti-oxidation, anti-inflammation, anti-wrinkle, repairs deep basal cells, anti-acne, and it also deeply cleaning skin. In addition, hydrating creams, serum goods, cleansers, sunscreens, and oil are some of the cannabidiol skin treatment products. However, the growing demand for CBD in cosmetics and skin care products is likely to raise anti-aging as well as efficacy for all types of skin such as acne-prone and delicate skin. These factors are responsible for growing demand of the global cannabidiol (CBD) market.

The market research report on CBD cosmetics industry assesses the market demand, use cases & trending scenario for the period ranging from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic developments from 2015 to 2018 & market forecast from 2019 to 2025. Furthermore, the report comprises the current status & future prospects of the market at global as well as region and country levels. The global CBD cosmetics market is segmented on the basis of product type, source, distribution channel and geography.

Furthermore, marijuana and hemp are achieved from the cannabis plant. They have high medicinal as well as therapeutic characteristics. The number of health-related issues such as anorexia, sleeping problems, inflammation, epilepsy, and other symptoms can be recover with the help of cannabis. In addition to this, the infused products of cannabidiol are highly prized and they are likely to grow its demand into coming future such as cannabis oil & beauty, candy capsules and products, drinks, skincare products, as well as dog treatments.

The most abundant and widely-discussed cannabinoids in the cannabis plant are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and CBD. Tetrahydrocannabinol is the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis, or the compound that leads to the “high” or intoxication. In distinction, CBD is non-intoxicating and non-addictive and is understood to possess a variety of therapeutic properties. Cannabis contains major genes that yield the assembly of psychoactive compound, whereas the industrial hemp plant contains genes that only yield the assembly of very small amounts of psychoactive compounds. At its most basic: in Canada, Cannabis sativa plants that contain quite 0.3% psychoactive compound in the flowering heads and leaves are deemed to be cannabis and people containing 0.3% or less psychoactive compound are classified as hemp. In distinction, the cannabis plant typically contains between 100 percent and 200 percent of the intoxicating cannabinoid, with some cultivars reaching as high as 25% psychoactive compound.

Moreover, smoking vaporization, skin, as well as ingesting can lead to the huge number of CBD in the body. However, CBD is highly used in regions where cannabis is authorized in the production of personal care medicines. The authorization of cannabis goods has offered consumer industries significant expansion possibilities. Processing practices and equipment differ substantially on the basis of variety of hemp, cultivation, standard processes, and available equipment as per the region. In addition, service providers are hugely investing in resources as well as time to maintain consistency to offer high-quality products. However, this factor also responsible for the global cannabidiol cosmetics market growth. Likewise, manufacturers are highly focused on research & development activities to establish several strains of cannabis.

The global cannabidiol (CBD) market segmentation is done on the basis of several factors such as application, source, geographical region, and distribution channel. In terms of CBD source, the market is divided into marijuana and hemp. The global cannabidiol (CBD) market offers cleansers, serums & masks, creams, moisturizers, sunscreens, and other cosmetic products in terms of applications. According to the distribution channel, the market is fragmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online stores, and others. In terms of geographical front, the global cannabidiol (CBD) market is classified into Europe, North America, Central & South America, Asia Pacific, and MEA. Out of these, the North America is one of the leading regions for highest global cannabidiol (CBD) market share.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global CBD cosmetics market is segmented into pharmacies, hypermarkets and supermarkets, retail, and online among other distribution channels. Online medium holds the majority market share and is anticipated to dominate the global market. The cosmetics industry is already disrupted with the entry of e-commerce companies. Several e-commerce trends have led to emergence and rapid circulation of a diverse range of products and brands in the e-commerce space. Advent of social media, paid and organic search has enabled e-commerce to become an Omni channel, and multi brand stores such as Glossier and Sephora have gained prominent advantage. New and exciting CBD brands are regularly popping in the market. The reach of social media is further boosting the growth of online medium in the global CBD cosmetic space.

On the basis of regional analysis of CBD cosmetics industry, North America leads the global CBD cosmetics market. As more countries legalize marijuana, the beauty and wellness ingredient has also been enjoyed by a cannabis plant by-product called CBD oil. And it will only become more common. Spurned largely by a demographic change in the personal care industry as well as an increase in demand for organic and natural products, demand for skin care and beauty products has risen and the market has skyrocketed worldwide. In reality, the worldwide skin care industry was valued at USD 116.3 billion in 2015, and U.S. generated income of only USD 12.83 billion. And within this amazing beauty boom, there is one specific ingredient that is expected to become the breakout star i.e. cannabidiol.

Major players operating in the CBD cosmetics market are Lord Jones, Green Growth Brands, Canuka, LLC, Kiehl’s LLC, Josie Maran Cosmetics, The CBD Skin Care Company, CBD For Life, Ildi Pekar Skin Care & Spa, Kana Skincare, Leef Organics, L’eela CBD BodyCare, FAB CBD, Elixinol Global Limited, and Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. among other prominent players.

Key segments of the global CBD cosmetics market

Product Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Moisturizers and Creams

Masks and Serums

Cleansers

Sunscreens

Other Cosmetic Products

Source Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Hemp

Marijuana

Distribution Channel Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Pharmacies

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Retail Outlets

Online

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Switzerland France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Israel Rest of MEA



