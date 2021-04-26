Global Cattle Feed and Feed Additives Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Cattle Feed and Feed Additives Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cattle Feed and Feed Additives market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Cattle Feed and Feed Additives market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Cattle Feed and Feed Additives market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cattle Feed and Feed Additives Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cattle Feed and Feed Additives market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global cattle feed and feed additives market is estimated to value at approximately US$ 54 Bn in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.8%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global cattle feed and feed additives market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global cattle feed and feed additives market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global cattle feed and feed additives market report has been segmented on the basis of ingredient type, application, additives type, and region/country.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Introduction:

Cattle feed is a mixture of various concentrate feed ingredients in suitable proportion. The commonly used ingredients in cattle feed include grains, brans, protein meals/cakes, chunnies, agro-industrial by-products, minerals, and vitamins. Cattle feed is an economical source of concentrate supplements and it is available in the form of mash, pellets, crumbles, cubes, etc. Cattle feed contains protein, energy, minerals, and vitamins required for the growth, maintenance, and milk production of animals. Feed and feed additives contain essential nutrients and fiber, etc. which enhance digestive metabolism, efficiency, and immunity mainly in young cattle. Cattle need these energy sources for essential life processes, which includes muscular activity.

Global Cattle Feed and Feed Additives Market Dynamics:

A major factor driving growth of the global cattle feed and feed additives market is rising awareness among breeders and farmers etc., as well as meat product consumers, regarding nutrition and health of cattle, as well as healthy food products. In addition, growing animal husbandry industry mainly in some developing countries, coupled with increasing government initiatives such as schemes and subsidies promoting health of young cattle are other key factors expected to drive growth of the global cattle feed and feed additives market over the next 10 years. In 2017 for instance, the Turkish government increased domestic beef production by offering subsidies on feeder cattle and bovine for breeding import and distribution, which helped to rebuild domestic cattle inventory.

Furthermore, increasing focus of major players on R&D activities for development of improved feed and feed additives for healthy cattle is a key factor expected to support the global cattle feed and feed additives market growth. In addition, rising investments and financial assistance for cattle farming for supplementary business such as agriculture for catering to growing meat demand and satisfactory technological innovations in processing equipment is also expected to drive animal feed additives demand and is expected to drive revenue growth of the global cattle feed and feed additives market over the forecast period.

However, stringent government regulations regarding utilization of antibiotics or antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs) in the US and Europe owing to bioaccumulation of antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract, which creates resistance to medicines, coupled with ban on imports of food products in certain countries are major factors expected to hamper growth of global cattle feed and feed additives market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Market Analysis by Ingredient type:

On the basis of ingredient type, the corn segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global cattle feed and feed additives market and is expected to register a CAGR of over 2.0%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to increasing use of corn as feed grain in beef cattle feed, due to its low cost and relatively high nutritional value in the global cattle feed and feed additives market.

Market Analysis by Application:

Among all the application segments, the dairy cattle segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global cattle feed and feed additives market and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 2.5% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of dairy products in diet among population in countries in Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

Market Analysis by Additives type:

Among the additives type segments, the amino acid segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global cattle feed and feed additives market, and is expected to witness highest CAGR of over 4.0% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This growth can be mainly attributed to increasing usage of amino acids such as lysine, methionine, thiamine, and tryptophan in animal feed additives especially for ruminants in order to enhance development of proteins to improve quality as well as quantity of meat in the global cattle feed and feed additives market.

Market Analysis by Region /Country:

Europe market is expected to dominate in the global cattle feed and feed additives market, and is expected to continue with the dominance over the forecast period as compared to that of markets in other regions. The major factors driving growth of the cattle feed & feed additives in this region are growing dairy cow population and increasing milk production resulting in growing demand for these products.

In addition, growing demand for high quality beef and increasing government initiatives to improve the quality of feed and food from animal origin are other factors expected to support growth of the market in Europe, and in turn is expected to drive growth of the global cattle feed and feed additives market.

China market is projected to register highest CAGR of over 3.0% in the global cattle feed and feed additives market over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to improving standard of living and rapid urbanization resulting in increasing demand for high quality and branded beef products.

Market Segmentation of Global Cattle Feed and Feed Additives Market:

Segmentation by ingredient type:

Corn

Soybean Meal

Wheat

Other Oilseeds & Grains

Others (includes fish meal, alfalfa meal, palm kernel, and dicalcium phosphate)

Segmentation by application:

Beef Cattle

Dairy Cattle

Calves

Others (includes bulls and draught cattle)

Segmentation by additives type:

Vitamins

Trace Minerals

Amino Acid

Feed Antibiotics

Feed Acidifiers

Segmentation by region:

USA

Europe

China

India

Japan

