Global Ceiling Tiles Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Ceiling Tiles Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ceiling Tiles market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Ceiling Tiles market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Ceiling Tiles market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ceiling Tiles Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ceiling Tiles market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global ceiling tiles market is estimated to value US$ 4,228.6 Mn, and is projected to register a CAGR of over 7% in terms of value during forecast period 2017“2026. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global ceiling tiles market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report includes PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global ceiling tiles market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global ceiling tiles market is segmented in product type, application, and region.

Introduction:

Ceiling tiles are produced in various colors, patterns, shapes, sizes, and styles, using different materials and processes. Ceiling tiles enable better interior designing, and also absorb sound and provide insulation etc.

Ceiling is the overhead inside lining of a room. Some of the other features of ceiling tiles include fire resistance, thermal insulation, and easy maintenance and repair/replacement.

Global Ceiling Tiles Market Dynamics:

Ceiling tiles industry uses naturally occurring, processed raw materials instead of virgin raw materials. Use of recycled raw materials reduces production costs, thus allowing manufacturers and vendors to sell the products at lower cost, as compared to products manufactured using virgin materials This is one of the major factor expected to drive growth of the global ceiling tiles market. In addition, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) countries are expected to witness increasing infrastructure development, and the number of commercial buildings are expected to increase at a substantial rate over the forecast period. This is expected to further drive growth of the global market significantly over the forecast period.

High investments required for installation of ceiling tiles is expected to hamper growth of the global ceiling tiles market. In addition, for manufacturing of ceiling tiles, crude oil is mainly used. Constantly fluctuating crude oil prices, and concerns regarding depletion of crude oil is expected to create challenges for manufacturers operating in the ceiling tiles industry, thereby restraining growth of the global ceiling tiles market.

Technological advancements in manufacturing such as low-volatile organic compound (VOC) ceiling panels is expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers to increase customer base in developing countries in the coming years.

Global Ceiling Tiles Market Segments Analysis:

Analysis by Product Type:

Among the four product types, mineral wool segment is expected to account for major share of over 40% in terms of revenue in 2017, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Mineral wool ceiling tiles are produced using biodegradable mineral wool and other natural components. Mineral wool tiles are environment-friendly and contains no harmful or toxic substances.

Gypsum ceiling tiles segment is expected to register highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period owing to its properties such as environmental friendly, light weight, high quality, fireproof, waterproof and corrosion-resistant and decorative.

Analysis by application:

Among the three application segments, the commercial segment in the global ceiling tiles industry is estimated to account for majority revenue share of more than 50 % by end of 2017, owing to emerging markets that are expected to experience infrastructural growth, hence commercial segment is projected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. This is the most attractive segment for the ceiling tiles manufacturers to invest and expand their business.

Analysis by Region:

The market in the North America is estimated to account for highest revenue share of over 50% by 2017 end, and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This estimated high revenue contribution from North America market to the global market is due to presence of major manufacturers, and rapid infrastructure development in various countries in this region.

Increasing adoption of ceiling tiles in residential sector and product offering by major players is expected to drive growth of the North America ceiling tiles market. For instance, Armstrong offers exclusive product line such as Baltic, Pinehurst, and Wellington for applications in residential replacement sector.

In addition, mergers and acquisitions by major players are expected to create potential opportunities to offer wide range of product offering. For instance, with the acquisition of Chicago Metallic, Rockfon provides customers a complete ceiling system, combining Rockfon stone wool and specialty metal ceiling panels with Chicago Metallic suspension systems.

Increased spending on construction and development activities by governments and private organizations in countries in the region is another factor expected to aid in growth of the North America ceiling tiles market.

In October 2017, for instance the U.S. Census Bureau reported US$1,241.5 Bn (seasonally adjusted annual rate) as total construction spending for the month of October, which was estimated to be 2.9% increase from the previous year. Public sector spending was estimated at US$ 291.6 Bn (seasonally adjusted annual rate), while private sector spending was estimated to be US$ 949.9 Bn (seasonally adjusted annual rate).

According to a report published by Statistics Canada, in July 2017 total investment in new housing construction was estimated to be US$ 4.9 Bn, which was estimated to be an increase of 6.4% as compared to July 2016.

The market in Middle East & Africa accounted for a revenue share of over 2% in the global composite panels market in 2016. High adoption rate of gypsum ceiling tiles in major construction and development projects in the Middle Eastern countries, coupled with high presence of domestic and international manufacturers and distributors of ceiling tiles in countries in the region is a major factor driving growth of the Middle East & Africa region.

Market segmentation:

Global ceiling tiles market segmentation by product type:

Mineral Wool

Metal

Gypsum

Others

Global ceiling tiles market segmentation by application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global ceiling tiles market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Ceiling Tiles Market

Knauf

Armstrong Worldwide Industries Inc.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

USG Corporation

SAS International

Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH

LLC

ROCKFON

Chicago Metallic Corporation

Shandong Huamei Building Materials Co.

Key Insights Covered: Global Ceiling Tiles Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Ceiling Tiles industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Ceiling Tiles industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Ceiling Tiles industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Ceiling Tiles industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Ceiling Tiles industry.

Research Methodology: Global Ceiling Tiles Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

