Global Centrifugal Blowers Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Centrifugal Blowers Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Centrifugal Blowers market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Centrifugal Blowers market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Centrifugal Blowers market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Centrifugal Blowers Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Centrifugal Blowers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global centrifugal blowers market in sulfur recovery and other applications was valued at around US$ 0.3 Bn in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global centrifugal blowers market in sulfur recovery and other applications and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2022. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global centrifugal blowers market in sulfur recovery and other applications, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global centrifugal blowers market in sulfur recovery and other applications is segmented on basis of sulfur recovery, flue gas desulfurization, and water & wastewater treatment and each applications is further segmented based on region which includes, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, Europe (ex. Russia and CIS), Russia, CIS, China, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia.

Introduction:

Centrifugal blowers provide directional air flow by maximizing static pressure, which makes them optimal for spot cooling, and for air flow through ducts. Centrifugal blowers provide much higher pressures as compared to centrifugal fans in various end-use applications. Two most common types of centrifugal blowers are pressure blowers and volume blowers. Pressure blowers are designed to push air at high pressures and volume blowers are designed to push larger volumes of air, at lower static pressures as compared to pressure blowers. Centrifugal blower increases speed as well as volume of an air stream with rotating high speed impellers or blades.

Air or gases enters the impeller of centrifugal blowers axially through inlet duct or nozzle. In impeller, the rotating vanes are imparted kinetic and potential energy to the fluid. Centrifugal blowers are efficient, reliable, and capable of operating over a wide range of conditions at low noise levels.

Centrifugal blowers find applications in cement plant, waste water treatment plant, flue gas desulfurization, refinery, steel plant, mining, power station, chemicals, and pulp & paper.

Global Centrifugal Blowers Market in Sulfur Recovery and Other Applications Dynamics:

Stringent regulations related too harmful emissions in various end use industries, especially sulfur (SO2) from oil refineries and coal-power plants, mandates industries to install sulfur recovery and flue gas desulfurization units, which is a major factor driving growth of the target market.

Increasing demand for electricity globally has led to increased power generation capacity in countries across the globe. Increasing number of coal-fired power stations is expected to further support demand for centrifugal blowers. In addition, increasing global construction and smelting activities are factors expected to support growth of target market over the forecast period.

However, high installation costs associated with centrifugal blowers is expected to hamper growth of the target market in the near future. Nevertheless, development of centrifugal blowers that are cost-effective and more energy efficient can create high potential revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Centrifugal Blowers Market in Sulfur Recovery and Other Applications Revenue Share, by Application

Global centrifugal blowers market in sulfur recovery and other applications revenue share, by application; is segmented based on sulfur recovery, flue gas desulfurization, and water & wastewater treatment. The flue gas desulfurization segment is expected to contribute for major revenue share of the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The water & wastewater treatment segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 6%.

Global Centrifugal Blowers Market in Sulfur Recovery and Other Applications Revenue Share, Sulfur Recovery by Region

Among the various regions, the market in Middle East accounted for highest revenue share and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Growing investments in the oil & gas sector and establishment of new oil refineries, coupled with increasing partnerships and joint ventures among regional and international players are factors expected to drive growth of the oil & gas sector in Middle East, which in turn is expected to support growth of the centrifugal blowers market. In 2016, a consortium formed by Sinopec Engineering Group, Spanish Tecnicas Reunidas, and Korean Hanwha Engineering & Construction were awarded an EPCC-Turnkey contract for a new refinery project in Al-Zour by Kuwait National Petroleum Company, with an estimated contract value of US$ 4.24 Bn. The market in North America is estimated to account for second highest revenue share in 2017. The market in China is expected to register highest CAGR of over 5% in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Global Centrifugal Blowers Market in Sulfur Recovery and Other Applications Revenue Share, by Application for Flue Gas Desulfurization

Global target market in sulfur recovery and other applications; by flue gas desulfurization is further sub-segmented based on power generation, cement, iron & steel, chemicals, and others. The power generation segment is estimated to account for majority revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Global Centrifugal Blowers Market in Sulfur Recovery and Other Applications Revenue Share, by Region for Flue Gas Desulfurization

On the basis of region, China is estimated to account for major revenue share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. China is worlds largest consumer of coal, with major dependence on coal-powered thermal power plants. Stringent environmental regulations, coupled with increasing government initiatives for reducing pollution levels in the country is prompting prominent power generation facilities to incorporate flue gas desulfurization technologies (FGD), which is supporting market growth and boosting adoption of centrifugal blowers in the country.

Global Centrifugal Blowers Market in Sulfur Recovery and Other Applications Revenue Share, by Application for Water and Wastewater Treatment

Global target market in sulfur recovery and other applications; by water and wastewater treatment is further sub-segmented based on municipal, industrial, and others. The municipal segment is estimated to account for majority revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Global Centrifugal Blowers Market in Sulfur Recovery and Other Applications Revenue Share, Water and Wastewater Treatment by Region

Among the various regions, the market in North America is estimated to account for highest revenue share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Rising demand for centrifugal blowers for wastewater treatment of effluents from both municipal sewerage systems and industrial processes such as food & beverages, pulp and paper, chemicals, etc., where liquid organic effluents are produced as a by-product is expected to drive growth of the North America market.

Global Centrifugal Blowers Market in Sulfur Recovery and Other Applications segmentation:

Segmentation of Global Centrifugal Blowers Market in Sulfur Recovery and Other Applications:

Sulfur Recovery

By Application

Refineries

By Region

North America

South America

Middle East

Africa

Europe (ex. Russia and CIS)

Russia

CIS

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Flue Gas Desulfurization

By Application

Power Generation

Cement

Iron & Steel

Chemicals

Others

By Region

North America

South America

Middle East

Africa

Europe (ex. Russia and CIS)

Russia

CIS

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Water & Wastewater Treatment

By Application

Municipal

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

South America

Middle East

Africa

Europe (ex. Russia and CIS)

Russia

CIS

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Centrifugal Blowers Market

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc.

Howden Group Ltd.

Atlas Copco AB

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

ShanDong Huadong Blower Co., Ltd.

Continental Industrie S.A.S.

The Spencer Turbine Company

Boldrocchi S.r.l.

Generon IGS, Inc.

TLT Engineering India Pvt. Ltd.

Twin City Fan Companies, Ltd.

AirEng Pty Ltd., Green Field Engineering Co.

Ebara Fan & Blower Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.

Lone Star Transmission, LLC.

Key Insights Covered: Global Centrifugal Blowers Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Centrifugal Blowers industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Centrifugal Blowers industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Centrifugal Blowers industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Centrifugal Blowers industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Centrifugal Blowers industry.

Research Methodology: Global Centrifugal Blowers Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

