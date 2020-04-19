Global Chafing Fuel Market Report Insight by Latest Technology, User Demand, Advancement, Future Growth, Development Trends, Business Opportunities
Chafing fuel is a fuel used for heating food, typically placed under a chafing dish. It is usually sold in a small canister and burned directly within that canister, with or without a wick. The raw materials of this fuel contain methanol, ethanol, or diethylene glycol, as these may be burned safely indoors, and produce minimal soot or odor. These fuels are also used for emergency heating, outdoor cooking, and fondue.
The global Chafing Fuel market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
OMEGA
Hollowick
Lumea
G.S.Industries
Scientific Utility
Sterno
BLAZE
Cheflink
Zodiac
CandleLand
flamos
Dine-aglow diablo
Major applications as follows:
Home Use
Commercial Use
Major Type as follows:
Methanol
Ethanol
Diethylene glycol
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Chafing Fuel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Chafing Fuel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Chafing Fuel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Chafing Fuel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 OMEGA
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of OMEGA
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of OMEGA
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Hollowick
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Hollowick
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Hollowick
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Lumea
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Lumea
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Lumea
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 G.S.Industries
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of G.S.Industries
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of G.S.Industries
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Scientific Utility
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Scientific Utility
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Scientific Utility
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Sterno
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Sterno
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sterno
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 BLAZE
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of BLAZE
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BLAZE
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 Cheflink
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Cheflink
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Cheflink
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 Zodiac
3.9.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Zodiac
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Zodiac
3.9.4 Recent Development
3.10 CandleLand
3.10.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of CandleLand
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of CandleLand
3.10.4 Recent Development
3.11 flamos
3.11.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of flamos
3.11.2 Product & Services
3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of flamos
3.12 Dine-aglow diablo
3.12.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Dine-aglow diablo
3.12.2 Product & Services
3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dine-aglow diablo
4 Major End-Use
4.1 Home Use
4.1.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Home Use
4.1.2 Home Use Market Size and Forecast
Fig Home Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Home Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Home Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Home Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.2 Commercial Use
4.2.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Commercial Use
4.2.2 Commercial Use Market Size and Forecast
Fig Commercial Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Commercial Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Commercial Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Commercial Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5 Market by Type
5.1 Methanol
5.1.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Methanol
5.1.2 Methanol Market Size and Forecast
Fig Methanol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Methanol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Methanol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Methanol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.2 Ethanol
5.2.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Ethanol
5.2.2 Ethanol Market Size and Forecast
Fig Ethanol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Ethanol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Ethanol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Ethanol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.3 Diethylene glycol
5.3.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Diethylene glycol
5.3.2 Diethylene glycol Market Size and Forecast
Fig Diethylene glycol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Diethylene glycol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Diethylene glycol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Diethylene glycol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.4 Others
5.4.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Others
5.4.2 Others Market Size and Forecast
Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
6 Price Overview
6.1 Price by Manufacturers
Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers
6.2 Price by End-Use
Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use
6.3 Price by Type
Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type
7 Conclusion
