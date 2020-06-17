Global Chromosome Enumeration Probes Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027

Chromosome enumeration probes serve the double purpose of detecting and monitoring the disease progression and aids in customizing the therapy most suitable for ailing patients. The inherent features associated with these probes are its ability to recognize repetitive DNA sequences present in the centromere and heterochromatin region, which is crucial in increasing the sensitivity of biological assays.

Oncology is spearheading the clinical application segment for chromosomes enumeration probes market. As per the statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is responsible for 70% of the deaths occurring in the lower and middle-income regions of the world. Stringent guidelines sanctioned by the global healthcare agencies pertaining to early screening and treatment of cancer will accentuate the market growth. Autoimmune diseases are anticipated to register steady market growth in the near future on account of the growing mortality rate associated with autoimmune diseases worldwide. Lifesciences segment has shifted its research and development activities pertaining to novel drug development for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, which will provide positive thrust to the chromosomes enumeration probes market growth.

Presently double color probes are leading the types segment for chromosomes enumeration probes market. They are widely employed in prenatal diagnosis especially in detecting genetic and chromosomal abnormalities during fetal growth by performing the enumeration of chromosome 18 in the rapid Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) aneuploidy testing of the uncultured amniocytes. Multicolor probes are expected to highlight an excellent market during the forecast period owing to its ability to increase the target volume in the real-time PCR detection in a single reaction.

North America is currently dominating the geography segment for the chromosome enumeration probes market. The rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases primarily drives market growth in the region. According to the latest statistics provided by the National Institute of Health (NIH), approximately 24 million people in the United States are suffering from autoimmune diseases. Additionally, the presence of key players such as Abbott Laboratories, Empire Genomics, LLC., Cytocell, etc. further propels the market growth in the region. Europe stands 2nd in the regional segment for chromosomes enumeration probes market. The growing incidence of metastatic cancer determines the market growth in the region. According to the latest research citings provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately, 3.7 million new cases of cancer are reported annually in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for chromosome enumeration probes market. A constant rise in the mortality rate associate with chronic diseases and rampant growth in the biopharmaceutical segment in the region together drives the market growth in the region.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of chromosome enumeration probes are Abbott Laboratories, BioCat GmbH, Empire Genomics, LLC, Cytocell (Oxford Gene Technology), GeneCopoeia, Inc., ZytoVision GmbH, Abnova Corporation, MetaSystems Probes GmbH, Beijing ACCB Biotech Ltd., and Creative Biolabs.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of metastatic cancer worldwide

Increasing research and development activities in the life sciences segment for novel drug development in the treatment of autoimmune diseases

Technological advancement in the molecular diagnostics pertaining to the employment of chromosome enumeration probes in enhancing the sensitivity of biological assays

