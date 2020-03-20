Global Classroom 3d Printing Market to Grow in the Coming Ten Years 2016-2026

Global Classroom 3D Printing Market: Introduction

Utilising Classroom 3D printers in education sector is expected to create a new revolution in the learning process across various studies, including science, engineering, technology, mathematics, chemistry, biology, and design. In biology 3D printers’ modules demand has been increased for cross-sections study of heart and other organs. In addition this 3D printers have been used in drug research process to improve drug efficacy. 3D Printer is a machine that acts as a direct link between a 3D-computer-based model and the formation of an accurate object from that model. Classroom 3D printing delivers many opportunities for students to learn new skills and materialize their ideas into physical 3D printed models.

Global Classroom 3D Printing Market: Market Dynamics

Growing interest in education sector to educate students in modern additive manufacturing processes, rising trend towards object based learning system and continuous investments among education institutions to increase student engagement are the key factors contributes the growth of Classroom 3D printing market globally.

Increasing affordability of 3D printing systems and increasing vendors focused on offering education specific 3D printers and related software, further accelerates the growth of Classroom 3D printing market globally.

Additionally, government initiatives to enhance Classroom 3D printing in education sector is expected to fuel the growth of global Classroom 3D printing market.

However, staffing and spacing constraints, technological unpreparedness and constraints related to maintenance, are the factors identified as the restraints likely to deter the progression of global Classroom 3D printing market. In addition to this less awareness about Classroom 3D printing technology among educational institutions is also one of the major restraints for Classroom 3D printing market

Global Classroom 3D Printing Market: Segmentation

The global Classroom 3D printing market can be segmented on the basis of component, technology, filament, service and end user. On the basis of component, global Classroom 3D printing market can be segmented into hardware and software. On the basis of technology, global Classroom 3D printing market can be segmented into fused filament fabrication (FFF) stereolithography and direct-light-processing. On the basis of filament, global Classroom 3D printing market can be segmented into acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polylactic acid (PLA), polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), nylon, flex and others. On the basis of service, global Classroom 3D printing market can be segmented into design & manufacturing and after- sales. By end user, global Classroom 3D printing market can be segmented into K12 schools, universities and others.

Global Classroom 3D Printing Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the global Classroom 3D printing market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan. Among all regions North America and Western Europe is expected to dominate the market, due to continuous investment in advanced technology to enhance education system. Asia pacific is identified as the fastest growing market due to government initiatives to install 3D Printers in schools, especially in growing economy like China.

Global Classroom 3D Printing Market: Competition Landscape

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.