Global Cloud Microservices Market Growth, Trends and Demand Analysis to 2027 – CA Technologies, Infosys, IBM, Microsoft, NGINX, OpenLegacy, Pivotal Software, Salesforce.com, Software AG, Syntelc

Cloud Microservices Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Micro Services are the architectural approach for developing cloud applications, where every application is made as a suite of services or modular components. These services run its own processes and communicate via an application programming interface (API) to assist specific business task. Cloud micro services help in building and installing business applications.

The factors driving the cloud micro services market is, with rapid enhancement in advanced technologies, use of connected devices and digital solutions is gaining high momentum due to which, the scope of digital transformation is getting broader. In this respect, cloud micro services helps in deploying these applications in a better way to ensure appropriate customer involvement. The cloud micro services market is growing at an exponential rate. Moreover, the Moreover, continuous increase in the use of the cloud-based application is expected to further create tremendous opportunities for cloud micro services market as the new architecture offers better scalability and cost-efficient solutions.

The reports cover key developments in the Cloud Microservices market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Cloud Microservices market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Cloud Microservices market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

CA Technologies, Inc.

Infosys Limited

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NGINX Inc.

OpenLegacy

Pivotal Software, Inc.

com, Inc.

Software AG

Syntel, Inc. (Atos SE)

The “Global Cloud Micro services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the cloud micro services market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, enterprise size, application, and geography. The global cloud micro services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud micro services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global cloud micro services market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, and application. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into private, public, and hybrid. On the basis of enterprise size, the cloud micro services market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The cloud micro services market on the basis of the application is classified into BFSI, media and entertainment, government, healthcare, transportation and logistics, retail, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Cloud Microservices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Cloud Microservices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Cloud Microservices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Cloud Microservices market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Cloud Microservices Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Cloud Microservices Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Cloud Microservices Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Cloud Microservices Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

