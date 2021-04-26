Global CMOS Camera Module Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global CMOS Camera Module Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the CMOS Camera Module market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the CMOS Camera Module market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on CMOS Camera Module Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the CMOS Camera Module market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global CMOS camera module market was valued at approximately US$ 16.9 Bn in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 16.4%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global CMOS camera module market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global CMOS camera module market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global CMOS camera module market is segmented on the basis of pixel, application, and region.

A complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) camera module includes a camera lens and CMOS image sensor. Cameras is one of the important parameters for mobile device manufacturers as the purchasing decision of end users depends on the type of camera and pixel size of the camera in the mobile phone. CMOS is a technology used for making low power integrated circuits. CMOS chips have integrated amplifiers and A/D converters, which help to lower the cost of a camera. Advanced CMOS cameras provide high quality images in low light settings. Every CMOS pixel contains conversion microchip technology that converts an analog signal to a digital signal. CMOS sensors offer more functions in devices such as smartphones, cameras, tablets, and vehicles, and have better integration capabilities as compared to charge-coupled device (CCD) sensors. CMOS sensors offer various advantages such as low power consumption, faster frame rate, ease of manufacturing, and low cost. Moreover, the advancements in CMOS design such as miniaturization and use of BSI technology make it possible to achieve better performance and quality of images even in low light conditions.

A major factor driving growth of the global CMOS camera module market is increasing demand for smartphones and tablets in various countries across the world. The adoption rate of CMOS camera sensors for application in smartphone cameras has been increasing significantly. The increasing smartphone penetration in developing economies, and new entrants focusing on offering smartphones and mobile devices with more advanced features, coupled with rising preference among consumers for high definition cameras are some key factors driving growth of the global CMOS camera modules market. In addition, increasing adoption of picture sharing social networking applications such as Instagram, snapchat etc., which require high resolution and high-quality cameras is further driving growth of the global CMOS camera module market.

The rising adoption in the automotive sector, especially for its functions in driving assistance, car safety, and comfort level enhancement, is further boosting demand for CMOS camera modules. Increasing implementation of 16MP CMOS image sensors and dual camera technology in smartphones is further fueling growth of the global CMOS camera module market.

Moreover, CMOS camera modules can be integrated into camera boards and are ideal for imaging applications such as automation, industrial machine vision applications, and in drones, airplanes, and also for monitoring borders between countries. CMOS camera modules are also gaining rapid adoption in public transport and transit sectors for application in busses, trains, metro, railway and metro stations, airports, restaurants, hotels, and schools. A time delay integration (TDI) imager is used to synchronize the linear motion of the scene with multiple samplings of the same object to increase the signal-to-noise ratio. These advances in CMOS image sensors is leading to higher adoption of CMOS camera modules, and the trend is expected to continue in parallel with technological advancements in future.

Rising labor cost in countries such as China, Vietnam, India etc., and failure to forecast market demand are major factors hampering growth of the global CMOS camera module market. In addition, manufacturers have to follow international standards while designing and manufacturing modules, resulting in complex supply chain management systems, which is further posing a challenge for growth of the global CMOS camera module market. Moreover, the heavy maintenance and high cost of camera modules may restrain the growth of the camera modules market over the forecaster period.

The advancement in technologies is boosting the market for camera module market as increase in rise of virtual changing rooms and use of cameras embedded in smart mirror especially for medical sector is helping the market to propel. Implementation of Back side illumination (BSI) technology that was used in CCD sensor to improve overall performance of the camera. In addition, other technological advancements such as improved low light performance, better picture quality, reduction in height of camera modules, and rising adoption of flip-chip camera modules are current trends observed in the global CMOS camera module market.

The rising trend of selfie has led the market players to integrate cameras in most of the consumer electronics as well as installing security cameras in commercial and residential places is fueling the demand for CMOS camera module. In addition, CMOS camera modules are increasingly gaining traction for security, monitoring and surveillance purposes in public, commercial, and residential applications, especially in developed and developing countries. Government of various developing countries are taking initiatives to promote smartphone market by making favorable import and export laws, tax policies across the nations.

Market Analysis by Pixel:

On the basis of product type, 13MP and higher segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global CMOS camera module market and is expected to witness highest CAGR of over 15%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to its implementation of dual camera technology in smartphones to capture image with high quality and better color combination.

Market Analysis by Application

Among all the application segments, consumer electronic is expected to register highest CAGR of over 16%, owing to increasing demand for devices from developing countries have continues increase demand for CMOS camera modules coupled with rising acceptance of smart phones and tablets is propelling the segment growth.

Market Analysis by Region:

Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the global CMOS camera module market, and is expected to account for largest market revenue share as compared to that of markets in other regions. Driving factors for growth of this market are the countries like Japan, South Korea, and China are leading producers of CMOS camera modules as well as leading consumer for CMOS camera modules as compared to other countries due to presence of many emerging smartphone vendors in the region.

The demand for CMOS camera module is expected to increase North America and Europe, due to increasing demand for smartphone, tablets, gaming consoles, PC, and digital cameras which use CMOS camera module as well as presence of major automotive manufacturers in this region such as Volkswagen, BMW, Lamborghini etc. in the countries across these regions.

Global CMOS camera module market segmentation by pixel:

5MP and lower

8MP

13MP and higher

Global CMOS camera module market segmentation by application:

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Others

Global CMOS camera module market segmentation by region:

The Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Market Players included in the report: Global CMOS Camera Module Market

Cowell e Holdings Inc.

LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. (SEMCO)

Sharp Corporation

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

BYD Company Limited

Chicony Electronics CO., Ltd.

Global Optics, Inc.

Lite-On Technology Corporation

MCNEX CO. LTD.

Misumi Electronics Corp.

Q Technology (Group) Company Limited

PARTRON Co., Ltd.

Primax Electronics Ltd.

STMicroelectronics

Truly Opto-electronics

Key Insights Covered: Global CMOS Camera Module Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of CMOS Camera Module industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of CMOS Camera Module industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of CMOS Camera Module industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of CMOS Camera Module industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of CMOS Camera Module industry.

Research Methodology: Global CMOS Camera Module Market

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

