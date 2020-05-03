Global Coal Bed Methane Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Coal Bed Methane Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Coal Bed Methane market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Coal Bed Methane market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Coal Bed Methane market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Coal Bed Methane Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Coal Bed Methane market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global coal bed methane market is expected to be valued at nearly US$ 13 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global coal bed methane market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2028. The global coal bed methane market report has been segmented on the basis of application, and region.

Global Coal Bed Methane Market: Introduction

Coal bed methane (CBM) is an unconventional form of natural gas obtained in coal deposit or coal seams. Coal bed methane is formed during the process of coalification and is recovered from underground coal after, during, and before mining operation.

Global Coal Bed Methane Market: Dynamics

Increasing consumption of power across various industrial, commercial, and residential sectors and shifting preference towards coal bed methane for power generation in order to meet the ever-increasing demand for electricity across the globe are major factors expected to drive growth of the global coal bed methane market over the forecast period.

In addition, rising investment activities by major players operating in the target market for discovering new coal bed methane, coupled with favorable policies by the government of various developing economies such as India and China for development of the upstream industry are among some other factors expected to further fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Moreover, rapidly increasing demand for methane from household and commercial sectors for power and heat generation, owing to low-cost of the product is another factor expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, rising adoption of methane-based combustion among industries and commercial sectors for various applications and purposes is resulting in increasing demand for coal bed methane, which in turn is expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, fluctuating gas prices, coupled with declining conventional gas supplies and rapidly increasing industrialization across developed and developing countries across the globe are some other factors expected to propel growth of the global coal bed methane market.

However, high capital investment for exploration and drilling activities is a key factor which may restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, obstacles and challenges related to overseas operations such as land and permit-acquisition, supply-chain gap, and issues associated with adoption of advanced technologies and infrastructure limitations are some other factors expected to hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period to a certain extent.

Global Coal Bed Methane Market Analysis by Application:

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industrial, power generation, transportation, and others. Currently, the power generation segment dominates in the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Global Coal Bed Methane Market Analysis by Region:

Based on the region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America is expected to register the highest share in terms of revenue in the global coal bed methane market in 2018. In addition, increasing government initiatives for safe extraction and use of methane gas, coupled with a rising preference towards use of clean energy is resulting into an increasing number of exploration activities for new reserves across various countries in this region is a key factor expected to growth of the target market in this region.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing concerns regarding hazardous pollution impact, and ongoing initiatives to increase gas utilization while curbing pollution, and reducing heavy reliance on coal in developing countries such as China and India has resulted in high investment in coal bed methane production bases across various countries in this region. In addition, increasing expansion activities through various mergers and acquisitions, rising investment for discovering new coal bed methane reserves, and availability of favorable government policies in developing economies for development of upstream industry are some other factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating the target market in this region over the forecast period. Moreover, sustainable areas to extract resources and well-developed Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import infrastructure are present in countries such as the UK and Germany, and coupled with high availability of coal reserves are among some of the key factors expected to register significant growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation of Global Coal Bed Methane Market:

Segmentation by Application:

Industrial

Power Generation

Transportation

Others (Residential, Commercial, etc.)

Segmentation by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Coal Bed Methane Market

Santos Limited

Quicksilver Resources Inc.

Baker Hughes

a GE Company, LLC

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (BG Group Limited and Arrow Energy Holdings Pty Ltd.)

Blue Energy Pty Ltd.

Halliburton Company

IGas Energy Plc.

Fortune Oil Plc.

ConocoPhillips Company

Metgasco Limited

Key Insights Covered: Global Coal Bed Methane Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Coal Bed Methane industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Coal Bed Methane industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Coal Bed Methane industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Coal Bed Methane industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Coal Bed Methane industry.

