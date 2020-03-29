Global Coal Trading Market 2025: Size, Industry Growth, Outlook and Analysis

The research report focuses on “Coal Trading Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026” The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. The Coal Trading Market research report has been presented by the Coal Trading Market platform in a very unambiguous and edifying format such that the people can have easy accessibility to all the vital information required to gain complete awareness of the market. Our platform has the Coal Trading Market research report bifurcated on the basis of product categories, financial fluctuations, end-users, use, and others for making the entire study of the Coal Trading Market simple and plain. The Coal Trading Market data on the industrial players’ dominance is clearly mentioned. All the calculative and analytical data are were well and trouble-free pattern penciled down in the dossier.

market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global coal trading market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global coal trading market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and market profitability. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

Coal is the most widely available fossil fuel resources and forms the backbone of world’s electricity supply. Coal is the key component in production of iron, steel and cement which is a vital material in building sustainable societies. Consumption of coal is high in power industry. In terms of types, coal can be segmented into lignite, sub-bituminous, bituminous and anthracite. It is employed in various sectors such as power, iron and cement. Consumption of coal is one of the important economic indicators to gauge the growth potential of any region. Challenge of energy poverty and global warming issues is the main driver for investments in clean coal technology. National, international and financing policies must support usage of the most efficient and cleanest coal technology.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the coal trading business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. One of the most prominent drivers is the rise in power sector. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the coal trading market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

Transportation cost plays a vital role in determining the final price of coal traded in the market. It constitutes a huge share of the total price of the coal. Demand for coal would be dependent on its price in the international market.

Rise in industrial development in Asia Pacific is a major driver for the coal trading market in the region. North America was the second-largest market for coal trading in 2014. The market in North America and Rest of the World experienced sluggish growth in the year. However, growth in infrastructure activities is anticipated to boost market growth in these regions in the near future. China, and India are likely to emerge as high potential markets for coal trading in Asia Pacific.

The coal trading market was segmented on the basis of type into lignite, sub-bituminous, bituminous and anthracite. Coal was segmented on the basis of application such as power, iron, cement and others. The coal trading market was analyzed across five geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the coal trading market. Key players in the market include Arch Coal Inc., Coal India Limited, PT Adaro Energy Tbk., PT Bumi Resources Tbk., China Shenhua Energy Company, Glencore Plc, Siberian Coal Energy Company, BHP Billiton Limited, Peabody Energy Corporation, and Anglo American Plc. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Coal Trading Market: By Type

Lignite

Sub-bituminous

Bituminous

Anthracite

Coal trading Market: By Application

Power

Iron & Steel

Cement

Others such as small & medium sized enterprises, household heating, fertilizers, paper etc.

Coal Trading Market: By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Kazakhstan Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South & Central America Brazil Argentina Rest of South & Central America



