Global Cold Pressed Oils Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Key Players Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Cargill, China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited

Cold pressed oils are the oils which are obtained with the help of cold pressed techniques. Cold press extraction method is one of the technique of mechanical extraction which requires less energy than other oil extraction techniques. Through this method, the oils extracted have high proportion of natural antioxidant of the seed and retains back most of their subtle color, flavor, and nutritional value. Further, the cold pressed oil comprises of zero trans fatty acids and are quite cholesterol free. Due to these reasons, thecold pressed oil have gained huge traction and are being increasingly demanded across severeal end use industries.

Leading Cold Pressed Oils Market Players:

– Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

– Bunge Limited

– Cargill Inc.

– China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited

– FreshMill Oils

– Lala Jagdish Prasad & Company

– Multi Technology (Gramiyum)

– Naissance Trading

– Statfold Oil Ltd.

– Wilmar International Ltd

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cold pressed oils market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The cold pressed oils market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report provides overview and forecast of the global Cold Pressed Oils Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Cold Pressed Oils Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

