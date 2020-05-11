Global Composite Bearings Market 2020:Global Industry Trend, Size, Applications and Growth by Top Key Vendors

Global Composite Bearings Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Composite Bearings Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Composite Bearings Market

Global Composite Bearings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.08 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing use of self-lubricating composite bearing.

Key Market Competitors: Global Composite Bearings Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in composite bearings market are Arkema (France), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Huntsman International LLC (U.S). Carbon fiber manufacturers ,SGL Group (Germany), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.. (U.S), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (China), Soucy Composites inc. (Canada), AST Bearings LLC (US), CIP Composites (US), CSB Sliding Bearings (India) India), Tenneco Inc. (US), Franklin Fibre Lamitex Corporation (US), GGB Industries, Inc..(US) , H4 Marine Limited (UK), Hycomp LLC (US), Polygon Company (US), RBC Bearings Incorporated (US), Rexnord Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Schaeffler AG (Germany), SPAULDING COMPOSITES.(US), Technoslide (Pty) (South Africa), Tiodize Co., Inc. (US), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Tristar Plastic Corp. (US), VNC Bearing, Inc. (US) and many more.

This report studies Global Composite Bearings Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Composite Bearings Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Composite Bearings Market By Product Type (Fiber Matrix, Metal Matrix), Application {(Construction & Mining, Agriculture, Automotive, (Heavy Vehicles, Rail & Mass Transit), Aerospace (Interior Components, Exterior Components), Marine, Other}, Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast To 2026.

Table Of Contents: Global Composite Bearings Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Market Definition: Global Composite Bearings Market

A composite bearing is defined as equipment that is employed to control friction and provide separation between two moving parts. The unique characteristic of a composite bearing is that it is made from a mixture of materials such as resin reinforced with fibre. There is a growing demand for composite bearing in construction & mining, automotive, agriculture, aerospace and marine activities which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Market Drivers:

There is high demand for composite bearings in superior mechanical properties is expected to be driving the market growth

There is Increase in use of self-lubricating composite bearing in demanding applications is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

There is rice in cost of raw material & production is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Competition from single metal bearings is also a restraint to the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, GGB presented “Composite Bearing Design with Improved Tribology and Machinability for Aggressive Applications” at the 2017 HYDRO International Conference and Exhibition, this presentation is focused on the use of self-lubricating, fiber/resin composite bearings to enhance functionality, design flexibility and performance in industries.

In April 2019, Kaman Aerospace Group, Inc. won a Gold Tier Award for exceptional performance and contributions. Kineco Kaman manufactures advanced composite parts and assemblies for aerospace. This award will place Kaman Aerospace as a global player in aerospace bearing market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Composite Bearings Market

Global composite bearings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of composite bearings market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

