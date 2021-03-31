Global Concrete Construction Materials Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2026

Concrete is a composite material composed of a cement, a fine aggregate, a coarse aggregate and sometimes chemical admixtures.

The dominant factor driving the concrete construction materials market is its wide applications in construction industries.

Global Concrete Construction Materials market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Concrete Construction Materials.

This report researches the worldwide Concrete Construction Materials market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Concrete Construction Materials breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Concrete Construction Materials capacity, production, value, price and market share of Concrete Construction Materials in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

IHI

BASF

Alumasc

DuPont

Amvic Systems

Forbo

Bauder

Kingspan

LafargeHolcim

PPG Industries

Concrete Construction Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Cement

Fine Aggregate

Coarse Aggregate

Chemical Admixtures

Concrete Construction Materials Breakdown Data by Application

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

Concrete Construction Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Concrete Construction Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

