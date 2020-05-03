Global Construction Aggregates Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Construction Aggregates Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Construction Aggregates market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Construction Aggregates market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Construction Aggregates market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Construction Aggregates Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Construction Aggregates market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global construction aggregates market is estimated to value at nearly US$ 393.5 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7%. The global construction aggregates market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Global Construction Aggregates Market: Introduction

Construction aggregate is a grained particulate material used in building and construction, these materials are mixed with cement, bitumen, lime, gypsum, or other adhesive to form concrete or mortar. The aggregate gives volume, stability, resistance to wear or erosion, and other desired the physical properties to finished product. Commonly used aggregates include sand, gravel, crushed stone, broken blast-furnace slag, boiler ashes, burned shale, burned clay, recycled concrete, and geosynthetic aggregates.

Global Construction Aggregates Market: Dynamics

Major factors driving growth of the global market are increasing demand for construction aggregate material, increasing activities in infrastructure and demand gains for crushed stone and alternative aggregates such as recycled concrete, fly ash and slag. In addition, innovation in the construction sector, rising tourism activities, and rapidly increasing residential sector are some other factors expected to support growth of the global construction aggregates market to a significant extent. Moreover, changing lifestyle, a rising number of government initiatives and PPP models related to construction are some factors expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing demand for green initiatives in order to reduce overall energy consumption and greenhouse emissions, coupled with growing popularity among consumers regarding recycled aggregate are major factors expected to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period. Significant efforts and practices are being taken by the government in countries such as the US, the Netherlands, and Germany for reducing, reusing, and recycling construction waste. Moreover, new standards for recycling and reuse of construction and demolition waste has further created growth opportunities for the recycled construction aggregates.

Major key players are focusing on mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion of plants and facilities to offer construction aggregates and to strengthen market presence and create revenue growth opportunities. In October 2016 for instance, Heidelbergcement Ag completed the acquisition of Italcementi S.p.A, which is an Italian company produces and sells cement and clinker, ready mixed concrete, and aggregates. This acquisition was aimed at strengthening the companys position in the global market and increasing innovation capabilities.

However, rising concerns regarding environmental safety and security are expected to further hamper growth of the target market.

Global Construction Aggregates Market Analysis, by Product Type

Among the product type segments, the sand segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 6.9%, owing to increasing demand for construction materials is also resulting in increasing activities in infrastructure and renovation sectors.

Global Construction Aggregates Market Analysis, by Application

Among the application segments, the infrastructure segment in the global construction aggregates market is estimated to account for major revenue share in 2017, and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 7%.

Global Construction Aggregates Market Analysis, by Region

The global market for construction aggregates is said to expand at more than 6.7% rate of growth. The recent drastic declines in the market of aggregates from 2007 to 2012 are expected to rebound sharply in North America and Europe. However, North America and Europe is expected to show faster growth with an aim and focus at commercial, residential, industrial and public work construction activities.

The European Commission is focusing on introducing new guidelines, protocols, and plans for construction and demolition waste management. In 2018, according to the European Commission, construction and demolition waste account for nearly 25%-30% of the waste generated in the EU.

North America is witnessing increasing usage of recycled construction aggregates in road construction. Moreover, government focusing on adopting recycled asphalt pavement in the road construction.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) estimates that, during the years 2008 through 2014, California ranked first among the 50 states in recycling asphaltic concrete and first or second in recycling Portland cement concrete

Construction sand and gravel valued at US$8.9 Bn was produced by an estimated 4,100 companies and government agencies from about 6,300 operations in 50 States. Leading producing States were, in order of decreasing tonnage, Texas, California, Michigan, Minnesota, Utah, Washington, New York, Arizona, Ohio, and Colorado, which together accounted for about 55% of total output. It is estimated that about 44% of construction sand and gravel was used as concrete aggregates

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in the global construction aggregates market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing investments by government and private-public partnership for infrastructure development in emerging economies are some of the major factor driving growth of the construction aggregates market in Asia Pacific. In addition, rapidly growing commercial buildings and construction sectors in India and China are expected to drive the market in the Asia Pacific region. ASEAN countries including Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia offer significant potential opportunities for major players, owing to increasing infrastructural developments in the countries.

According to report ˜Global Construction 2030, published by Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics, the worldwide construction output is expected to reach US $ 15.5 trillion by 2030, with the US, China, and India accounting 57% of global growth

According to Research Institute of Construction and Economy, Japans construction investment in 2016 was around US$ 476.5 Bn, which includes US$ 191.5 Bn from government sector, and US$ 285.0 Bn from the private sector. Moreover, government has announced plans to spend JPY6.5 trillion (US$ 53.7 Bn) between 2016 and 2021 to upgrade infrastructure affected by natural disaster in Northern Japan

Global Construction Aggregates Market Segmentation:

Global Construction Aggregates Market Segmentation, by Product Type:

Crushed stone

Sand

Gravel

Other aggregates

Global Construction Aggregates Market Segmentation, by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Infrastructure

Global Construction Aggregates Market Segmentation, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Construction Aggregates Market

Heidelberg Cement AG.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

LSR Group PJSC.

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Vulcan Materials Company

CRH plc.

EUROCEMENT Holding AG.

ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD.

Key Insights Covered: Global Construction Aggregates Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Construction Aggregates industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Construction Aggregates industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Construction Aggregates industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Construction Aggregates industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Construction Aggregates industry.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Construction Aggregates Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

