Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Construction Project Management Software Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Construction Project Management Software market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Construction Project Management Software market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Construction Project Management Software market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Construction Project Management Software Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Construction Project Management Software market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Construction Project Management Software Market by Product Type (Accounting Integration, Project Management, Contract Management, Estimating, Incident Reporting, Residential/ Commercial, Equipment Management and Others), by Deployment Type (Cloud-Based and On-Premises), by End-Use (Builders and Contractors, Construction Managers and Engineers and Architects), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global Construction Project Management Software market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global construction project management software market was valued at US$ 1,233.7Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2,250.8Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Construction management software is a project management tool specifically designed for construction professional and construction companies. It facilitates secure processing of the construction process for companies, to increase efficiency, accountability and provide smooth processing. This kind of software offers a range of benefits to members of the construction industry, streamlining processes that were done manually, which include communication, decision-making, and job scheduling, among others. Robust growth of the construction sector globally has given a significant boost to construction management software adoption. Construction management software enables firms to collaborate on projects from pcs, laptops, mobile devices, or any other internet-connected devices. This software helps professionals access project-related documents, contracts, drawings, etc. to streamline various processes related to construction activities. Construction management software can be installed on-premise or cloud by firms, as per their convenience. Currently, developed countries have a higher penetration of cloud-based construction management software, while emerging economies are in the process to make a major shift from on premise-based model to a cloud-based model.

Robust growth of the construction sector globally has given a significant boost to construction management software adoption henceforth, augmenting the growth of construction project management software market globally. In addition to this, infused investments and keen focus of government on developing infrastructure, there is a surge of construction projects taking place simultaneously which impacts positively in growth of construction project management software market.

Global Construction Project Management Software Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, lower penetration of construction project management software in developing countries is expected to challenge the growth of the target market, in addition to which, high cost of construction management software decreases adoption by smaller construction firms, which might hinder the market growth. Nonetheless, an increasing number of construction projects specifically in emerging nations presents a great opportunity for construction project management software market to grow globally.

Global construction project management software market is segmented on the basis of product type, deployment type, end use and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into accounting integration, project management, contract management, estimating, incident reporting, residential/ commercial, equipment management and others. Contract management segment accounts for the majority share in the global construction project management software market, while project management segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis, deployment type market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premises, and on the basis of end users, the market is segmented into builders and contractors, construction managers and engineers and architects and builders and contractors account for a majority share in the global construction project management software market.

Global Construction Project Management Software Market Attractiveness Analysis by Product, 2012“2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and MEA. In which North America accounts for the majority share in the global construction project management software market owing to an increasing number of oil & gas construction projects. Asia Pacific region especially countries like China India Japan and others are expected to have the highest growth rate owing fueled construction activities in the region

The research report on the global construction project management software market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Aconex Ltd. & Primavera, Procore Technologies, Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd, Odoo SA, BuilderTREND Solutions, Inc., The Sage Group plc and Systemates, Inc.

Key Market Segments :

Type

By Product Type

Accounting Integration

Project Management

Contract Management

Estimating

Incident Reporting

Residential/ Commercial

Equipment Management

By Deployment Type

cloud-based

on-premises

Application

Builders And Contractors

Construction Managers And Engineers

Architects And Builders And Contractors

Key Market Players included in the report:

Aconex Ltd. & Primavera

Procore Technologies Inc.

Trimble Navigation Ltd

Odoo SA

BuilderTREND Solutions Inc.

The Sage Group plc and Systemates Inc

