Global Copper Fungicides Market By Farming Type (Conventional Farming, Organic farming), By application (Grains, fruits, Vegetables), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Copper Fungicides Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Copper Fungicides market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Copper Fungicides market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Copper Fungicides market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Copper Fungicides Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Copper Fungicides market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Copper Fungicides Market by farming type (Conventional Farming, Organic farming), By application (Grains, fruits, Vegetables, and other applications) and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global copper fungicides market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global copper fungicides market is projected to be US$ 975.3 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 1573.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Fungicides are biological organisms or biocidal chemical compounds used to kill parasitic fungi or their spores. A fungicide inhibits the growth of fungi. Fungi can cause severe damage in agriculture, resulting in critical losses of yield, quality, and profit. Copper(Cu) is used for plant protection in agriculture for more than 150 years. Copper Fungicides are used in all major plant crop, important for nutritional, economic and social aspect globally. Copper fungicides have a low risk of developing resistant fungal strain due to the multilateral mode of action. This property is the reason they have great value in ant-resistant strategy in the suppression of important fungal diseases. Copper product has a great role as plant protection products in organic farming hence they are included in all manuals for Technological supports for organic farming, which are published by the Ministry of agriculture, forestry and food.

Todays copper fungicides are more active, which reduces the amount of copper applied to crops and soil. Soluble solutions, like copper sulfate pentahydrate, which have copper ions are significantly effective at fractional rates. Solutions insoluble, such as oxychlorides and hydroxides, release copper ions over some time, and hence not immediately available.

The demand for copper fungicide has increased in recent years. The major factor that affects the consumption of copper fungicide is the increased demand for food cultivation. The growing number of fungal diseases affecting the crop is another factor which helps the growth of the copper fungicide market.

Global Copper Fungicides Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

The growing demand for food and shrinking land is one of the most driving factors of copper fungicide growth. According to a report by the UN, the estimated world population will reach around 8.5 billion by 2030 thus increasing the demand for food supply.

Increasing awareness of potential crop production loss due to non-usage of crop protection chemicals will help the market of copper fungicide to grow in future.

However, high research cost associated with the development of a new chemical molecule will restrain the market growth. It takes around nine years to develop a new molecule. Nonetheless, the majority of copper fungicide product going off-patent would unleash a great opportunity. It is estimated that around USD 3 billion worth of crop protection chemicals to go off -patent by 2020.

Global copper fungicides market is segmented on the basis on the farming type, application and region. On the basis of farming type, the market is segmented into conventional farming and organic farming. The organic farming segment accounts for the majority share in the global copper fungicides market, while conventional farming is expected to register the steady growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into grains, fruits, vegetables and other application. Fruits account for a majority share in the global copper fungicides market.

Global Copper Fungicides Market by application, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, Africa and the rest of the world. Europe region accounts for the majority share in the global copper fungicides market due to an increasing trend towards horticulture will help in the growth of copper fungicide industry, followed by North America. Emerging economies such as APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

The research report on the global copper fungicides market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as MAT Holdings S.L., Nufarm Limited, Adama Agricultural Solutions Limited, UPL Limited, Nordox AS, Albaugh LLC, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Zhejiang Hisun Group Co. Ltd. And Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Conventional Farming

Organic farming

Application

Grains

Fruits

Vegetables

Key Market Players included in the report:

MAT Holdings S.L.

Nufarm Limited

Adama Agricultural Solutions Limited

UPL Limited

Nordox AS

Albaugh LLC

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Zhejiang Hisun Group Co. Ltd. And Mitsui & Co.Ltd

