Global Coupling Agent Market 2020:Global Industry Trend, Size, Applications and Growth by Top Key Vendors

Global Coupling Agent Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Coupling Agent Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Coupling Agent Market

Global coupling agent market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 517.91 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 678.83 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.44% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of the automobile industry and increased amounts of applications from the healthcare industry.

Key Market Competitors: Global Coupling Agent Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the coupling agent market are Wacker Chemie AG, Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co.Ltd, Momentive, Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co. Ltd., DowDuPont, GELEST INC., Evonik Industries AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., NANJING UNION SILICON CHEMICAL CO. LTD., Advanced Polymer Inc., GB SILICONES CO.LTD., China National Bluestar (Group) CoLtd., KPL International Limited, Anhui Herrman Impex Co. Ltd, Hungpai Chemistry Co. Ltd. and JNC Corporation.

This report studies Global Coupling Agent Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Coupling Agent Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Coupling Agent Market By Type (Epoxy Silane Coupling Agent, Vinyl Silane Coupling Agent, Sulfur Silane Coupling Agent, Amino Silane Coupling Agent, Others), Application (Adhesives & Sealants, Rubber & Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Fiber Treatment, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Coupling Agent Market

Coupling agent is a chemical compound which provides bonding between two differing materials, such as organic and inorganic. These compounds are used for the enhancement of joints between composite materials where generally one of the materials is of siliceous form or has similar characteristics.

Market Drivers:

Growth of the automobile industry increasing the demand for the product

Rise in applications from the various end-users and rise in demand from the healthcare industry

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the usage of environmental friendly and non-hazardous products is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Evonik Industries AG announced that they are expanding the production capacity of their silica production at the Adapazari plant situated in Turkey. The expansion will increase the capacity by 40000 metric tons.

In May 2017, GELEST INC. announced the launch of “SIVATE E610” company’s enhanced amine functional silane capable of improved performance characteristics. The product, an enhanced amine silane is marketed for usage as an adhesive primer for metallic and siliceous substrates.

Competitive Analysis: Global Coupling Agent Market

Global coupling agent market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of coupling agent market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

