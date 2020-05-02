Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market By Product Type (300kV Cryo-EM, 200kV Cryo-EM, and 120kV Cryo-EM), By Application (Academic and Research Institute, Pharma and Biotech, CRO, and Others), and By Region to Global Forecast to 2029

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Cryo-electron Microscopy market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Cryo-electron Microscopy market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cryo-electron Microscopy Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cryo-electron Microscopy market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market by Product Type (300kV Cryo-EM, 200kV Cryo-EM, and 120kV Cryo-EM), By Application (Academic and Research Institute, Pharma and Biotech, CRO, and Others), and by Region Global Forecast to 2029., which offers a holistic view of the global cryo-electron microscopy market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global cryo-electron microscopy market is projected to be US$ 469.4 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 1,094.4 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Cryo-electron microscopy is a type of transmission electron microscopy which allows for the specimen of interest to be viewed at cryogenic temperature. In other words, it is an electron microscopy tool applied to samples cooled to cryogenic temperatures and implanted in an environment of clear water. Over the years of improvement, it has become a valuable technique for viewing and studying the structures of different biological molecules. In 2017, Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson were awarded Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their effort in developing cryo-electron microscope (Cryo-EM), a tool which fires beams of electrons at proteins that have been frozen in solution, to presume the biomolecules structure.

One of the significant benefits of Cryo-electron microscopy is that microscopic samples are required for the determination of its structure. Compared to other microscopy techniques, Cryo-electron microscopy still produces virtuous images. Therefore, the capability of a Cryo-electron microscope to provide an accurate and useful image of complex molecules in their original form and environment is likely to help the market growth. Also, increasing application of Cryo-electron microscopes in the area of biological science, material science, and other related sectors for sample preparation, sample screening, data acquisition, image processing, and structure validation is expected to boost the growth of Cryo-electron microscopy market during the forecasted years.

Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

Although Cryo-EM offers high overall magnification, one of the major disadvantages of Cryo-electron microscope that is it provides a very low signal to noise ratio. i.e., For biological macromolecules, the critical building blocks include carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen. Given that electron absorption of these molecules is very low, then there is little contrast of the resulting images that make it challenging to detect features of a given sample when viewing a few samples.

Global Cryo-electron Microscopy market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into 300kV Cryo-EM, 200kV Cryo-EM, and 120kV Cryo-EM. The 300kV Cryo-EM segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to witness significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, followed by 200kV Cryo-EM segment. Based on application, the market is segmented into academic and research institute, pharma and biotech, CRO, and others. The academic and research institute segment accounts for a majority share in the global cryo-electron microscopy market.

Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Attractiveness Index by Product Type , 2018

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. Based on the region, North America is the mature market due to robust healthcare infrastructure. Also, well-equipped diagnostic centers and a growing number of ongoing clinical trials in this region have given the Cryo-electron microscope market a lift. The Asia Pacific will make a stubborn impression on the overall Cryo-electron microscope market. Rapidly increasing medical tourism in the region, particularly in the developing countries of China and India, is expected to give the aid the regional as well as global growth Cryo-electron microscopy market.

The research report on the global cryo-electron microscopy market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi High Technologies), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (FEI), Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems), Carl Zeiss AG, and JEOL Ltd.

Key Market Segments

Type

300kV Cryo-EM

200kV Cryo-EM

120kV Cryo-EM

Application

Academic and Research Institute

Pharma and Biotech

CRO

Key Market Players included in the report:

Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market By Product Type (300kV Cryo-EM, 200kV Cryo-EM, and 120kV Cryo-EM), By Application (Academic and Research Institute, Pharma and Biotech, CRO, and Others), and By Region to Global Forecast to 2029

