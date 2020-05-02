Global CVD Diamond Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global CVD Diamond Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the CVD Diamond market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the CVD Diamond market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the CVD Diamond market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on CVD Diamond Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the CVD Diamond market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global CVD diamond market is estimated to value at around US$ 8.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.0%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global CVD diamond market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global CVD diamond market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global CVD diamond market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology type, application, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

CVD diamonds are synthetic diamonds produced from chemical vapor deposition technique, in which diamonds are grown from a hydrocarbon gas mixture. CVD diamonds are chemically, physically, and optically identical to mined diamonds. Increasing demand for diamonds owing to its high thermal conductivity and low coefficient of friction, which makes them ideal for industrial applications such as laser diodes, water treatment electrodes, cutting tools, surgical tools, etc. Chemical vapors deposited (CVD) synthetic diamond is typically produced in a vacuum. They are available in different colors can be produced, such as yellow, brown, green, blue, orange, and clear white. CVD diamond materials range in grain size from ultrananocrystalline and nanocrystalline films, through polycrystalline plates and wafers to large single crystals.

A major factor driving growth of the global CVD diamond market is cost advantage of CVD diamonds as compared to that for natural diamonds. Production of CVD diamonds are carried out at a higher rate as compared to the time ideally required to mine and cut or dress natural occurring diamonds, and offer flexibility to alter various properties as required for a specific end use. Absence of mining and fewer complexities related to the manufacture of CVD diamonds makes it more cost-effective for various end-use industries and applications.

Moreover, effective characteristics of CVD diamonds such as unique properties of negative electron affinity surface, stable excitons, long impurity spin relaxation, and surface hole accumulation layer of CVD diamonds offers various benefits in electronic and optoelectronic devices, which is not possible with semiconductors produced using other materials. CVD diamonds have various advantages over other semiconductor materials because these are pure carbon, have very stable carbon-carbon bond, and are biocompatible in nature.

However, more electricity is required to manufacture CVD diamonds and electricity required to produce one carat diamond does not scale with the number of or size of chambers required. Thus, electricity becomes a major cost concern for manufacturers. In addition, producing seeds is other cost that is a major overhead, and it is not likely that a costly alternative for diamond seed will ever be found. Another factor limiting growth of the global CVD diamond market is its low or no resale value. The cost of cutting and polishing CVD diamonds is the same as that for natural diamonds, and also highly skilled artisans will still be required to produce CVD diamonds, but still natural diamonds command a greater resale value, which is expected to hamper market growth to some extent in future is expected to restraint the growth of the global CVD diamond over the forecasted years.

Major players are focusing on electron emission materials has moved from field emission displays to a range of applications, including large-area vacuum electronics, power switches, electron amplifiers, and thermionic energy conversion. Therefore, innovation and advancements in NCD and homoepitaxial-doped diamond films will help to further drive developments in the field, thereby creating newer opportunities for players in the global market.

Market Analysis by Product Type:

On the basis of product type, rough segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global CVD diamond market and is expected to witness highest CAGR of over 8%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing preference in electronics sectors for designing chips, thermal management, etc.

Market Analysis by Technology Type:

On the basis of technology type, microwave plasma segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global CVD diamond market and is expected to witness highest CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to Increasing demand for precision tools, electronics, optics, and gems across the globe.

Market Analysis by Application

Among all the application segments, electrochemical application segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global CVD diamond market and is expected to witness highest in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to properties of CVD diamond market such as high thermal conductivity and high resistance to thermal shock is increasing its applicability in electronic devices as heat dispensers.

In addition, increasing application of CVD diamonds as sub-mounts for high-power integrated circuits and laser diodes is expected to support revenue growth of this segment.

Market Analysis by Region:

Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate in the global CVD diamond market as compared to that of markets in other regions. Driving factors for growth of the Asia Pacific CVD diamond market are increasing demand for CVD diamonds from electronics product packaging industry for application in diamond-based heat spreaders with an objective to boost production capacity, which is another major factor expected to propel adoption of CVD diamond in packaging industries in countries in this region.

In addition, rising demand for CVD diamonds from the textile industry, especially for application in cutting tools, scalpels, length gauge tips, and wear resistant components, is another major factor expected to drive growth of the CVD diamond market in the region, and in turn is expected to drive growth of the market.

The CVD diamond market in the Middle East & Africa is projected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing electronics industry in the countries in the region.

Market Segmentation of Global CVD diamond Market:

CVD diamond Market Segmentation by product type:

Polished

Rough

CVD diamond Market Segmentation by technology type:

Hot Filament

Microwave Plasma

Arc“jet Torch

CVD diamond Market Segmentation by application:

Mechanical applications

Thermal applications

Electrochemical applications

Gem Segment

Others

CVD diamond Market Segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global CVD Diamond Market

Scio Diamond Technology Corp.

Excellent Diamond Product (EDP) Corp.

Diamond Materials GmbH

UniDiamond Superabrasives

Anglo American plc (Element Six)

Delaware Diamond Knives, Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

DIDCO, INC.

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd.

Advanced Diamond Technologies, Inc.

sp3 Diamond Technologies, Inc.

Hebei Plasma Diamond Technology Co., Ltd

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Beijing Worldia Diamond Tools Co., Ltd.

Key Insights Covered: Global CVD Diamond Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of CVD Diamond industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of CVD Diamond industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of CVD Diamond industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of CVD Diamond industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of CVD Diamond industry.

Research Methodology: Global CVD Diamond Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

