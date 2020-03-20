Global Data Center Optimization Service Market to Witness Robust Revenue Growth Across Key Regional Pockets 2016-2026

Data Center Optimization Service Market: Introduction

In an environment characterized by high functional costs, shortage of qualified staff, constant technology changes and budget uncertainties, improving IT infrastructure performance is a challenge. These factors demand infrastructure to be agile for supporting business growth and deliver next generation services. This has implications on data center, which is vital to maintain a competitive advantage. Aging data centers may not have been designed to buttress the capacity & power requirements that current technologies demand. The energy costs of running a data center are now overtaking the investment costs. These data centers then needs to be optimized to save money & add value to your business. While an entire rebuild isn’t an option, optimizing current data center can help facilitate significant operation cost reduction and further help in reaping the benefits of cloud computing. Data center optimization services are designed to drive capital and operational stewardship to being aligned with sustainable ICT policy implementation.

Data Center Optimization Service Market: Segmentation

Data center optimization service market is segmented on the basis of service type, service, vertical and region. On the basis of service type, data center optimization service market can be segmented into storage administration & inspection service, virtualization service, networking service, migration service, power management service, SAN optimization service and data center design service. According to service, data center optimization service market can be segmented into implementation, consulting, maintenance, training & outsourcing service. Data center optimization service market can be segmented according to vertical which includes public, retail, manufacturing, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, IT & telecommunication, banking, financial service and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and energy & utility. Regionally, data center optimization service market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Data Center Optimization Service Market: Regional Outlook

Data center optimization service market is witnessing high growth and is expected to witness double digit CAGR during the projected period. North America is the dominating region in data center optimization service market and is expected to remain dominant followed by Western Europe during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth due to increasing number of data centers across countries like India, Philippines and China.

Data Center Optimization Service Market: Drivers

Data center optimization service market is being primarily driven by increasing need to cut operational costs by organizations. Furthermore, increasing number of key regulations on environment safety and sustainability by government of many countries, coupled with increasing number of data centers by cloud & colocation providers across the globe are further expected to fuel the growth of data center optimization service market during the projected period. However, limited capital expenditure assigned for infrastructure by organizations is expected to deter the growth of data center optimization service market amidst the forecast period 2016-2026.

Data Center Optimization Service Market: Key Players

The key vendors in the data center optimization service market include IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corporation, Cap Gemini SA, Symantec Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Schnieder Electric SE, EMC Corporation and others. Major players in the data center optimization service market boost their market share by entering into various mergers & acquisitions agreement. Furthermore, long-term collaborations with cloud-based providers is another strategy followed by major data center optimization service providers to gain competitive edge.

Regional analysis for Data Center Optimization Service Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & OtheSrs

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.