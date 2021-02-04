Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Top Players, Key Country Analysis, Trends and Forecast till 2026|Synapse Biomedical Inc., Neuronetics., ReShape Lifesciences, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., Zynex Medical, Functional Neuromodulation Ltd

Deep Brain Stimulation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 888.20 million to an estimated value of USD 2138.63 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising Parkinson’s disease is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the deep brain stimulation market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott., Cyberonics, Inc., Nevro Corp., NeuroSigma, Inc., NeuroPace, Inc., Synapse Biomedical Inc., Neuronetics., ReShape Lifesciences, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., Zynex Medical, Functional Neuromodulation Ltd., MicroTransponder Inc., Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA.

In February 2019, Medtronic announced the launch of their new deep brain stimulation (DBS) which is specially designed for medically-refractory epilepsy. The main aim of the launch is to provide better surgical treatment option to the treatment.

In January 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation announced the launch of their Vercise Primary Cell (PC) and Vercise Gevia Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems which is specially designed to control the shape, position, range and direction and treat the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD). These devices are small in size and usually have long rechargeable battery life. The main of the device is to provide good therapy to the patients.

Global deep brain stimulation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of deep brain stimulation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market

By Application

(Pain Management, Epilepsy, Essential Tremor, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Depression, Dystonia, Parkinson’s Disease, Others),

Product

(Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulator, Dual Channel Deep Brain Stimulator),

Type

(Subthalamic DBS, Globus Pallidus DBS, Thalamic DBS, Pedunculopontine nucleus DBS),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

