Global Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The global dental bone grafts & substitutes market size was estimated at USD 516.4 million in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Increasing use of bone grafts and substitutes in dentistry, clubbed with growing number of dental implant surgeries, are key factors driving this market. Implant surgery is gaining popularity owing to advanced surgical techniques such as bone grafts and bone regeneration. Increasing success rate of these surgeries is also fueling the market.

Growing adoption of guided bone regeneration procedure inclusive of dental membrane for bony defects and demand for cosmetic surgeries has been a recent trend in the market. According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), Americans spent about USD 2.75 billion annually on aesthetic dentistry as of 2016. The implementation of cosmetic dentistry is expressively thriving in both developing and developed economies due to increase in disposable income. Moreover, technological advancement in synthetic bone grafts and substitutes is expected to fuel the market. For instance, in March 2019, Dentsply Sirona launched Azento and Acuris as a part of its aesthetic solutions in Europe. This initiative is expected to improve the companys market penetration in the coming years.

Increasing usage of biocompatible and synthetic dental grafts is another factor propelling the dental bone graftsmarket. TCp is mostly used as a synthetic scaffold in dentistry. It provides higher osteoconductivity as compared to allografts. Rising strategic undertakings by industry players via launch of advanced dental bone grafts and substitutes as well as mergers and acquisitions is also affecting revenue growth. For instance, in May 2018, Dentsply Sirona collaborated with Datum Dental, Ltd. for the distribution of OSSIX brand, which is indicated for bone and tissue regeneration. In January 2017, Antibe Therapeutics Inc. launched PentOS OI Max for dental and maxillofacial surgery.

Growing dental tourism in developing countries is another key market influencer. Asia Pacific, especially China, India, and Thailand, is a major regional contributor to this growth. Low-cost dental treatment and availability of skilled surgeons will lead to increase in the number of foreign patient visits for these procedures. The cost of socket preservation and ridge augmentation is nearly 1/4th as compared to the U.S. and Europe. This will significantly propel the revenue in the coming years.

Rising target population plays a significant role in the demand for dental bone grafts and substitutes. According to the Department of Economic and Social Affairs Population Division, the global share of people of 60 years and above has grown from 9.2% in 1990 to 11.7% in 2013, and this share is expected to rise to 21.1% by 2050. Elevated prevalence of periodontal diseases,root caries, and edentulous among the geriatric population will spur the demand for bone grafts and substitutes.

Type Insights of Global Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market

Based on material type, the market for dental bone graft substitutesis segmented into xenograft, allograft, and synthetic. Xenograft held the largest revenue share as of 2018. Xenograft is the bone taken from an animal source such as bovine and implanted into the human body. The most commonly used xenograft is Bio-Oss. Key industry players are introducing new xenograft products for better market penetration. For instance, in 2019 Marks Biotech Inc. launched Novobone, a xenograft, in order to improve its bone grafting product portfolio. Other key players include ACE Surgical and BioHorizons.

The synthetic segment is expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period, attributed to its higher osteoconductivity, hardness, and better acceptance. There are various types of synthetic materials used to make bone grafts and substitutes in the market, such as ceramic, polymer-based, and Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMPs). The chance of disease transmission is low with synthetic grafting as compared to xenograft and allograft, which is further boosting its acceptance among surgeons and patients alike. Moreover, increasing demand to develop biocompatible graft to reduce adverse reactions is anticipated to drive segment growth over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of synthetic grafts with hydroxyapatite and beta-tricalcium phosphate (HAP-TCP), which has shown better biocompatibility as compared to others, is fueling the growth. Polymer-based grafts have also shown good biocompatibility. Industry players are continuously trying to develop new products with better biocompatibility, bioactivity, and suitable mechanical properties. For instance, in June 2019, Biogennix received 510(K) clearance from the USFDA for Agilon, which is fully biocompatible with human bone.

Application Insights of Global Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market

Socket preservation held the largest revenue share in the global dental bone grafts & substitutes market as of 2018.It is a method used to decrease bone loss after tooth extraction from the tooth socket in the alveolar bone. Escalating number of dental implant surgeries and increasing awareness among people about oral healthcare are the driving factors for the growth of this segment.

Ridge augmentation, owing to its quick recovery time and painless procedure, is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period. The demand is aligned in response to achieve long-term survival and successful implant placement. Moreover, ridge augmentation aids in alveolar volume gain, which is also anticipated to boost its share in the market. Commonly used grafting materials includePuros by Zimmer Biomet, Bio-Oss by Osteohealth, and INFUSE bone graft by Medtronic.

Hospitals held the largest revenue share as of 2018, which can be attributed to the availibility of a wide range of reconstructive procedures within these facilities. Increasing collaborative agreements between hospitals and tissue banks aiming to provide end-to-end services is futher increasing patient footfall in these facilities. Moreover, hospitals collaborate with various insurance companies for better and fast reimbursement. Owing to these benefits, the patient footfall in hospitals is more than that in dental clinics, thereby driving demand for dental bone grafts and substitutes in this end-use segment.

The dental clinics segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. With growing dental graft surgeries performed annually, clinics are gaining popularity due to their lower cost, convenience, and easy availability of surgeons. Since clinics do not generally have the same volume of staff or medical equipment as hospitals, visits are cheaper in comparison, thereby attracting more patients. Moreover, these clinics are specialized to deliver safer and quicker same-day procedures.

Regional Insights of Global Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market

Europe dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2018. Increasing target population and number of dental implant surgeries being performed in this region are driving demand for dental bone grafts and substitutes. North America held the second largest share and is expected to show steady growth in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period, which can be attributed to increased medical tourism and government initiatives. Moreover, growing geriatric population in this region translates to greater prevalence of various oral health problems, which will also drive the demand for dental bone grafts and substitutes. On the contrary, stringent regulatory guidelines in some countries can limit the growth in the near future. In South Korea, the product should be approved by the Korean Food and Drug Administration (KFDA) before marketing. In case of Australia, grafts and substitutes are regulated by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). The stringent regulatory scenario in these countries creates a barrier for foreign players to enter into the market.

Medical tourism in India and China for dental grafting surgeries is another growth propelling factor for the market. In addition, the availability of resources that enable the development of advanced technology at a cheaper cost is resulting in an increased number of manufacturing facilities in these countries.China has released Order 650 (former Order 276), Regulations for the Supervision and Administration of Medical Devices, to restrict foreign investment in the country, mainly to protect the domestic medical devices manufacturing industry. As a result, the number of local dental bone graft and substitute manufacturers is anticipated to flourish in future.

Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market Share Insights

The industry is marked by the presence of various small and large players. The market is competitive and highly fragmented, especially at the country level in Asia Pacific. Key global players include Geistlich Pharma AG; Medtronic;Zimmer Holding Inc.; RTI Surgical, Inc.; and Dentsply Sirona.Geistlich, ACE Surgical, and Zimmer Biomet & BioHorizons held a major share in the U.S. as of 2018.

Players are constantly involved in strategic initiatives such as acquisitions, launch of new dental bone grafts and substitutes, technological advancements, and collaborations in order to gain deeper penetration. For instance, in January 2019, Straumann Group partnered with Tianjin ZhengLi Technology Company Ltd. to penetrate the China market. In March 2018, BioHorizons acquired Intra-Lock to include the IntraSpin system in its portfolio for better market penetration.

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Allograft

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Others

Xenograft

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Ridge Augmentation

Sinus Lift

Periodontal Defect Regeneration

Implant Bone Regeneration

Socket Preservation

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Hospitals

Dental clinics

