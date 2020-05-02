Global Dental Imaging Devices Market By Product Type (Intraoral X-ray Systems, Intraoral Plate Scanner, Extra oral X-ray Systems), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Dental Imaging Devices Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dental Imaging Devices market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Dental Imaging Devices market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Dental Imaging Devices market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dental Imaging Devices Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dental Imaging Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Dental Imaging Devices Market By Product Type (Intraoral X-ray Systems, Intraoral Plate Scanner, Extra oral X-ray Systems), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Dental Imaging Devices Market by Product Type (Intraoral X-ray Systems, Intraoral Plate Scanner, Others), By End-Use r (Hospital, Dental Clinic, Other), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028. It offers a holistic view of the Global Dental Imaging Devices Market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The Global Dental Imaging Devices Market was valued at US$ 2,353.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4,390.9 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Complete visualization of the oral cavity and other dental problems are easily monitored and detected respectively, with the help of dental imaging devices. Increasing dental problems among all age groups can easily be observed around the globe. In turn, it is leading to an increased usage of dental imaging devices to recognise the problems at an early stage. Dental imaging devices are mounted with a small camera which helps in giving visual images of inner corners of the jaw to detect small oral cavities. With the help of these devices, dental professionals can identify or examine the problem and then decide the treatment according to the patients condition. The rise in the geriatric population, high disposable income, cosmetic awareness among the people and advancement in technology are the main driving factors of the dental imaging devices market. North America is anticipated to cover the largest market share over the forecast period, due to the availability of high-end dental technology as well as a huge demand.

Global Dental Imaging Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user and region. On the basis of product type, the largest market share is covered by extra-oral X-ray system segment, due to its high performance.

Increasing dental problems in people of all ages due to improper eating habits can easily be detected at an early stage by dental imaging devices, which might lessen the damage risk associated with dental problems and lead to an increase in the demand of dental imaging devices market globally.

Global Dental Imaging Devices Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Various initiatives taken by the government to increase awareness among people and increasing disposable income are some other measurable factors that are expected to bolster the growth of the dental imaging devices market.

Increasing geriatric population and growing dental implants or surgeries are some factors which are anticipated to encourage the growth of the dental imaging devices market widely.

The shift from conventional dental imaging to a digital one has made the imaging procedure more straightforward and quicker. It also provides options to the experts like picture manipulations, image storage and simple retrievals, which is expected to aid the growth of dental imaging devices market.

Systems like CBCT (Cone Beam Computed Tomography) deliver high radiations which might impact negatively on the patients health if not handled with care, hence more professional practice is needed to use such devices. Less number of experts are available in the market, which decreases the adoption rate of cone-beam computed tomography, in turn restricting the growth of dental imaging devices market.

Stringent government regulations for X-rays in some regions and risk of developing cancer, especially in youngsters due to the exposure of ionizing radiations, are the factors which might hinder the growth of the Global Dental Imaging Devices Market.

Global Dental Imaging Devices Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into Intraoral X-ray Systems, Intraoral Plate Scanner Extra oral X-ray Systems and others. Extra oral X-ray Systems account for the majority share in the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ASEAN Countries, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the Global Dental Imaging Devices Market, followed by Europe.

The research report on the Global Dental Imaging Devices Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Planmeca Oy, Air Techniques Inc., Villa Sistemi Medicali s.p.a. (Owandy SAS), Cyber Medical Imaging Inc., Danaher Corporation, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Young Innovations Inc., Vatech America Inc., Midmark Corporation, TAKARA BELMONT CORP, Financiere Acteon SAS, etc.

Key Market Segments

Product Type

Intraoral X-ray Systems

Intraoral Plate Scanner

Extra oral X-ray Systems

End-User

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Other

Key Market Players included in the report:

Planmeca Oy

Air Techniques Inc.

Villa Sistemi Medicali s.p.a. (Owandy SAS)

Cyber Medical Imaging Inc.

Danaher Corporation

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Young Innovations Inc.

Vatech America Inc.

Midmark Corporation

TAKARA BELMONT CORP

Financiere Acteon SAS

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Dental Imaging Devices Market By Product Type (Intraoral X-ray Systems, Intraoral Plate Scanner, Extra oral X-ray Systems), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580