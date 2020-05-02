Global Desktop IP Phones Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Desktop IP Phones Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Desktop IP Phones market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Desktop IP Phones market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Desktop IP Phones market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Desktop IP Phones Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Desktop IP Phones market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global desktop IP phone was valued at US$ 7,457.4 Mn in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 0.5%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global desktop IP phone and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global desktop IP phone market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global desktop IP phone market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Desktop IP phone uses Internet protocol suite (IP) instead of public switched telephone network (PSTN) to convert voice into Internet data packets and vice versa. Desktop IP Phone are widely used in office and hotel. Types of desktop IP phones includes video desktop IP phone and common desktop IP phone.

Global Desktop IP Phone Dynamics:

Desktop IP phone provides faster, secure and efficient multichannel connectivity, owing to which desktop IP phones is being adopted in various industries such as hotels, offices, customer care centers, etc. This is a major factor driving the growth of the global desktop IP phone market over the forecast period. In addition, technological advancements in desktop IP phones such as WI-FI and Bluetooth connectivity and integration of USB ports are other factors expected to drive growth of the global desktop IP phone market. In July 2016, Fanvil Technology Co., Ltd. introduced X3S IP phone with color screen and elegant appearance for office users.

However, desktop IP phones are costlier compared to analog phones. Desktop IP phones require a built-in two-port switch to connect to PC or two network cables for IP phone and PC separately, which increases installation cost thus limiting the market growth. Desktop IP phones require an uninterrupted power supply or other emergency power source during operations. Some models are needed to remain plugged into a power source round the clock. In addition, desktop IP requires high bandwidth and gets disconnected in case of network breakdown thus limiting the growth of global desktop IP phone market over the forecast period.

Development of more cost-effective and multi-functional IP phones that provide user-friendly interface can create potential opportunities for players in the market. Advancements in desktop IP phones that can operate without external power supply can result in further opportunities for players in the market to expand their presence and revenue share.

Market analysis by type:

On the basis of type, the market is segmented based on video desktop IP phone and common desktop IP phone. The common desktop IP phone segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Common desktop IP phone witness highest CAGR of over 0.8%, as it provides high quality audio and audio conferencing features. Furthermore, increasing demand by end-users/consumers in corporate offices, hotels, hospitals, institutes, residential sector, banking sector, supermarkets, etc., as well as, the need to simplify communication services and billing within respective networks is expected to drive growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Market analysis by application:

On the basis of application, the market is segmented based on office, hotel, and others. Among all the application segments, office segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 0.8% owing increasing adoption of desktop IP phones in corporate offices, increasing use of IP phones for video conferencing, as it is more cost effective option as compared to private branch exchange (PBX) call routing.

IP phones are highly preferred in offices owing to features such as large touch screen display to support video chats, Bluetooth integration, wireless connectivity, security enhancements, personal mobile device integration, etc.

Market analysis by region:

The US market is expected to dominate the global desktop IP phone, and it accounts for largest market revenue over US$ 8.0 million in 2017, as compared to that of markets in other regions. Dominance by the US market is expected to continue over the forecast period with comparatively significant CAGR than that of other regions, owing to availability of IP phones at a much cheaper rate than that of conventional analog phones in the region. Other factors include the presence of leading desktop IP manufacturers in these countries. The manufacturers are developing new and innovative desktop IP phones that are not only cost-effective and energy efficient, but also use raw materials that are environment friendly, these factors is anticipated to boost growth of the US desktop IP market over the forecast period.

In 2017, Europe accounted for the second largest revenue share contribution to the global desktop IP phone, owing to increasing overall consumption of desktop IP phones in Europe. Prominent desktop IP phones manufacturers and distributors such as Alcatel-Lucent and Snom Technology GmbH are based in France and Germany. Apart from these major companies, Avaya Inc. also has strong presence in the region and provides specific products that are available only in this region. For instance, products such as T3 Comfort, T3 Classic and T3 Compact are developed and marketed by Avaya Inc. and are available only in Europe, Middle East & Africa region (EMEA).

Players in the market are strengthening its product portfolio and strategically expanding the market either through acquisition or by signing the agreement in order to gain competitive advantage. For instance, in September 2017, Mitel Networks Corporation completed its acquisition of ShoreTel, Inc. a company engaged in the development and sale of Internet protocol (IP) communications systems for enterprises. In 2013, Jenne Inc one of the leading distributor of IP telephony, audio and video conferencing, unified communications (UC), data networking, etc. signed a distribution agreement with Yealink. The agreement was commenced to increase Yealinks share to the North American region. In August 2014, Fanvil Technology Co., Ltd. and Allo a leading manufacturer of telecom and security solution products announced a partnership to offer end-to-end Intercom VOIP solutions.

Market Segmentation:

Global desktop IP phone market segmentation, by type:

Video Desktop IP Phone

Common Desktop IP Phone

Global desktop IP phone market segmentation, by application:

Office

Hotel

Others

Global desktop IP phone market segmentation, by region:

US

Europe

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Desktop IP Phones Market

Cisco Corporation

Avaya Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent SA (Acquired by Nokia Corporation),

Yealink Inc.

Grandstream Networks, Inc.,

NEC Corporation, D-Link Corporation

Escene Communication Co., Ltd.

Mitel Networks Corporation,

Fanvil Technology Co., Ltd.,

Snom Technology GmbH,

Xorcom Ltd.

