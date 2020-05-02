Global Die Cutting Machines Market By Product Type (Platen Die Cutting Machines, Rotary Die Cutting Machines And Others), By Application (Medical & Pharmaceutical Industry, Automobile Industry, Textile Industry, and Others), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Die Cutting Machines Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Die Cutting Machines market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

The Global Die Cutting Machines Market was valued at US$ 1,096.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,246.6 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 1.4%.

Die cutting machines are used to cut various materials such as paper, metals, and fabric to provide a fixed shape to them. These machines use die (sharp blades) for cutting materials which keep both cost and time when compared with traditional cutting techniques. There are many die cutting machine preferences available for consumers depending on their specific requirements. Die cutting machines have numerous applications in the metal industry such as cutting, shaping and forming metals. The production, as well as designing of the label, is an expensive process. The material and layout should achieve a high visual effect. The die-cut shape plays a vital role in appealing the attention of the consumer. Die cutting machines gives a sustainable option to achieve these new challenges, thus driving the industry development over the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization and increasing advanced production technology are expected to increase the growth of die cutting machines market globally. In addition to this, growth in demand for die cutting machines from various industrial processes also supports the development of die cutting machines market.

Global Die Cutting Machines Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Furthermore, increasing growth in the consumer goods industry is another factor expected to fuel the growth of the target market.

However, die cutting machines are risky as they use sharp blends and need high maintenance once damaged, which is expected to hinder the market growth, also, to die cutting operation is expensive work which leads as a challenge for the global die cutting machines manufacturers. Nonetheless, technological developments along with increasing demand from manufacturing processes are expected to deliver numerous opportunities for the die cutting machines market to grow globally.

Global die cutting machines market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into platen die cutting machines, rotary die cutting machines and other die cutting machines. Platen die cutting machines segment accounts for the majority share in the global die cutting machines market, while rotary die cutting machines segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented Medical & Pharmaceutical Industry, automobile industry, textile industry, industrial and manufacturing and other application and industrial and manufacturing accounts for a majority share in the global die cutting machines market.

Global Die Cutting Machines Revenue Market Attractiveness Analysis by Product Type , 2012“2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, MEA, India, South America and Rest of the World. China accounts for the majority share in the global die cutting machines market owing to rapidly growing industrialization in the region. China is followed by North America and Europe. Economies such as an MEA and India are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global die cutting machines market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Bobst Group SA, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, Asahi-Seiki Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koenig & Bauer AG, Sanwa Mfg. Co., Ltd. and Duplo International Limited.

