Global Digital Ballast Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2020-2026

The prospects for growth in the global digital ballast market will be driven by the advent of digital ballasts with adjustable voltages and light dimming capabilities. The light output of these ballasts can be adjusted to 50%, 75%, or 100% depending on the growth stage of the plants. The low-light output can be used during the initial stages of plant growth, and the output can be increased as the plants grow. The ability of these devices to save energy, especially when compared to electrical ballasts, will result in its augmented adoption during the forecast period.

An important factor that impels the prospects for growth in this market is the rising demand for digital ballasts from plant factories. Plant factory, or vertical farming, involves a closed environment in which plants are grown under lights in stacked shelves. In the plant factories, grow lights are used to initiate the process of photosynthesis. Thus, with the increasing demand for food, more regions are expected to set up plant factories. This increase in the establishment of plant factories will result in the high demand for digital ballasts during the forecast period.

The global digital ballast market is competitive and consists of well-diversified global and regional vendors. However, as global players are increasing their footprint in the market, regional vendors are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with them in terms of quality, technology, and pricing.

The global Digital Ballast market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Ballast volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Ballast market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Digital Ballast in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Digital Ballast manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Soils Tek

Apollo Horticulture

Galaxy

Quantum

Gavita

Nanolux

Phantom Digital

TECHONE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type



In small room

In large room

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Application II

