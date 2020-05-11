Global Dispersant/Dispersing Agents Market 2020:Global Industry Trend, Size, Applications and Growth by Top Key Vendors

Global Dispersant/Dispersing Agents Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Dispersant/Dispersing Agents Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Global dispersant/dispersing agents market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.15% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to rapid growth in the construction, paints & coatings and oil & gas industry which has contributed to the growth of the market.

Dispersant/dispersing agents are used as additives which help the mixture in prevention from clumping and setting to make it uniform. It is used in products ranging from petrol, paints and medicines. These can be classified as high molecular, low molecular and polyacrylate polymer dispersants. The most popular dispersing agents which are used in industries are Polyurethanes and Polyacrylates. Polyurethanes and Polyacrylates have wide applicability in various applications such as construction industry, pharmaceutical industry, oil and gas industry and agriculture industry.

Market Drivers:

The living standards of people have risen globally, which has driven the market growth

The oil & gas industry demand have risen, which boosts the market growth

Surging demand for emerging end user industries, is fueling the market growth

The increasing concerns related to environment, has propelled the growth of the market

The surging demand for efficiency, has contributed to the growth of the market

The infrastructure has gone through various developments and modernization, which drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

The various difficulties and complexities faced in accessing digital data of suppliers, is hindering the market growth

The prices of raw material fluctuates, which act as a restraint in the market growth

The lack of innovation and advancements in the dispersant agent market, is hampering the market growth

In September 2018, Evonik Industries AG had launched TEGO Dispers 687. It is a Wetting and dispersing additive which is used for matting agents in solventborne coatings. It helps to achieve the consistent matte values and excellent anti-sedimentation in the coatings. This product launch has expanded the company product portfolio as well as its product has improved the efficiency for their customers.

In March 2017, The Lubrizol Corporation had launched Solsperse 74000 Hyperdispersant. It is a 100% dispersing and solids wetting agent for UV cured ink systems which enhance operational efficiency for the ink manufacturers and printers. This product launch has improved the product portfolio o the company and has created a unique product for customers.

Competitive Analysis

Global dispersant/dispersing agents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of dispersant/dispersing agents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global dispersant/dispersing agents market are BASF SE, Emerald Performance Materials, Solvay, The Lubrizol Corporation, Dow, CHRYSO SAS, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., ELEMENTIS PLC, Rudolf GmbH, Uniqchem, WestRock Company, Clariant, Cera-Chem Pvt. Ltd., Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, King Industries, Inc, Arkema group, Altana, Shah Patil & Company, Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd., Fine Organics, SAN NOPCO LIMITED and SpecialChem S.A. among others.

