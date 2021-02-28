Global Driveline Market | Explore New Sector In this Market!!

The Global Driveline Market report includes the systematic investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. This Global Driveline Market report also endows with an insightful overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by taking into account most important factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. To accomplish the same, this market research report offers an insightful market data and information about Automotive industry to businesses for making better decisions and defining business strategies. All these factors are very significant when it comes to achieving a success in the competitive marketplace.

Global driveline market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing environmental concerns and rising awareness regarding electric vehicles are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global driveline market are Melrose Industries PLC, Schaeffler Group, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch Limited, BorgWarner Inc, Hitachi, Ltd., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, DENSO CORPORATION, Valeo, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Ford Motor Company, AVL, Volkswagen.

Conducts Overall Global Driveline Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Driveline Market By Vehicle Type (Hybrid Vehicles, Plug-In Electric Hybrid, Battery Electric Vehicle, ICE Vehicles), Transmission Type (Automatic Transmission, Dual Clutch Transmission, Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission), Final Drive (Differential, E- Axle), Motor Output for Electric Vehicle (45–100 kW, 101–250 kW, >250 kW), Drive Type (Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive), Architecture (Series, Parallel, Power Split, EV Driveline), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Driveline Market

Driveline or drivetrain are that part of the motor vehicle which usually have the parts of the powertrain except for engine. They are mainly used to provide power to the driving wheels. They usually consist of universal joints and drive shaft. They have different component depend upon the type of type of vehicles like automatic transmission car consist of propeller shaft, rear axle, torque converter, transmission among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising trend of parallel hybrid architecture is the major factor driving market growth

Increasing adoption of new technologies like E-Axle and E-CVT in electric vehicles is another factor driving market growth

Rising demand for electric buses and trucks will propel market growth

Use of alternate materials for overall weight reduction so that new technologies can be used in electric vehicles will also act as a driver for this market growth

Market Restraints:

Unavailability of proper charging facilities of electric vehicles will hamper the market growth

High price of the driveline vehicles will hinder market growth

High research and development cost will also act as restrain for this market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Dana Inc. announced that they are going to acquire driveline division of GKN plc. This acquisition will help the Dana to strengthen their position in vehicle drive systems and will help them to lead in electric propulsion. With new technologies company can serve better services to their customers.

In December 2016, Konecranes announced the launch of their new driveline technology Power Drive system which has the ability to deliver save 25% fuel without affecting the power of the machine. It consists of hydraulic system which can reduce fuel consumption and noise pollution. This new launch will prove to be very useful for the customer as it will help them to save fuel costs.

Competitive Analysis: Global Driveline Market

Global Driveline Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart parking market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table Of Contents: Global Driveline Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

