Global Drone Data Services Market Competitive Outlook | PrecisionHawk, Inc., 4DMapper, Sentera, Inc., Pix4D SA, Skycatch, Inc., GeoCue Group, Sky Futures,

Drone Data Services Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4706.72 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 148741.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 53.98% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Drone services or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) services are the flying robots which fly without any human involvement. Today, many manufacturers are designing drones which can be used in industries like agriculture, packaging delivery, videography etc.

Drone Data Services report sheds light on each region, market size in terms of (USD Mn) for every individual segment and their sub-segment for the period from 2020 to 2027, considering the macro and micro situation factors. The document gives a brief introduction to the research report outlook, TOC, list of tables and figures, an outlook to key players of the market and comprising key regions. An extensive summary of the Drone Data Services market comprises prominent market that includes several major market leaders in the report. The report necessitates an in-depth analysis pertaining to the product manufactured by the vendors combining with the product application range.

The well-established Key players in the market are:

3D Robotics, Inc.,

DroneDeploy,

Parrot Drones SAS,

PrecisionHawk, Inc.,

4DMapper, Sentera, Inc.,

Pix4D SA, Skycatch, Inc.,

GeoCue Group,

Sky Futures,

CYBERHAWK INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

By Type (Mapping & Surveying, Photogrammetry, 3D Modeling & Digital Elevation Model, Others), Platform (Cloud-Based, Operator Software), End-Use (Real Estate & Construction, Agriculture, Mining, Others),

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

3D Robotics, Inc., Airware., DroneDeploy, Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk, Inc., 4DMapper, Sentera, Inc., Pix4D SA, Skycatch, Inc., GeoCue Group, Sky Futures, CYBERHAWK INNOVATIONS LIMITED, Ninox Robotics Pty Ltd, Aerialair Aerospace, MAG Canada.

Increasing usage of AI and machine learning technologies is driving the growth of this market

Rising adoption of commercial drone is another factor driving the market

In March 2019, DJI announced the launch of their new software tool DJI Terra which is used to convert drone data into 3D models and maps. This software is specially designed for construction infrastructure, film industries, agriculture etc. The main aim of the launch is to increase the drone usage in the industry.

In November 2018, Honeywell announced the launch of their new commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Inspection and Data Analytics services in India. The main aim of the launch is to reduce the risk related with hazardous structural examinations by identifying them through their machine algorithms. They are specially designed for oil and gas companies.

However, high cost of Drone Data Services products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global Drone Data Services market over the forecast period.

