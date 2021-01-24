Global e-grocery Sales Market Sees Promising Growth in 2020

An analysis of the global e-grocery Sales market reveals several important trends related to market growth, maturity, and investments. The past decade has witnessed a demand-uptick within the global e-grocery Sales market, and this trend could become a precursor for new vendors to try their fortunes in this market. The investment portfolio of various domains within the e-grocery Sales market has also improved, as angel investors and venture capitalists extend funds to leading market entities. The functional growth of the leading vendors can be attributed to their pragmatic business strategies. In this scenario, it is safe to believe that new vendors can thrive in the e-grocery Sales market by creating new channels for revenues generation.

This report focuses on the global e-grocery Sales status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the e-grocery Sales development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Walmart

Amazon

Kroger

FreshDirect

Target

Tesco

Alibaba

Carrefour

ALDI

Coles Online

BigBasket

Longo

Schwan Food

Honestbee

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

