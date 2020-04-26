Global Edge Analytics Market to Witness Splendid Growth by 2027 | Prism Tech, Bit Stew Systems, Bright Wolf, Camgian Microsystems, CyberLightning, Eurotech,

The Global Edge Analytics Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such: Prism Tech, Bit Stew Systems, Bright Wolf, Camgian Microsystems, CyberLightning, Eurotech, Falkonry, Flowthings.io, Intel, Kepware Technologies, OSIsoft, Panduit, ParStream, Dell Inc, Hp Inc., Iguazio, Microsoft Corporation, Greenwave Systems and IBM Corporation.

The Global Edge Analytics Market is accounted for USD 2.03 billion in , and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.2% the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2020 to 2027.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Global Edge Analytics Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Edge Analytics Industry

Growing demand of edge analytics products on network devices.

Rising propagation of data over and done with connected devices i.e., increasing data generation and management.

Concern for cost efficiency and raising scalability is boosting this cloud market.

Edge technology is still in its initial stages.

Present cloud infrastructures pose inactivity between an edge device and the cloud.

Investment disinclination in new technologies by market players.

Threat of data safety and security followed by loss of property.

Absence of globally recognized standards.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Component (Solution and Services),

By Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics and others),

By Business Application (Marketing, Sales and others),

By Deployment Model ( On-Premises and On-Cloud),

By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing and others),

Top Players in the Market are: Cisco Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Apigee Corporation, Predixion Software, AGT International Inc, Foghorn Systems, CGI Group Inc., Analytic Edge

