Global electric shavers market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Market Definition: Global Electric Shavers Market

Electric shaver or electric razor is a device which is used for shaving and usually have oscillating and rotating blade. There main function is to remove the unrequired hairs from the body. These electric shavers don’t need any kind of soap, water or shaving foam. They are mainly of two types rechargeable and battery type. They are majorly available in two categories rotatory and foil. These shavers are widely used by men so that they can remove their facial hairs. Increasing beauty consciousness among population is the factor fuelling the growth of this market..

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global electric shavers market are Conair Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble, Remington Products, BaBylissPRO, Panasonic Corporation, Spectrum Brands, Inc, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Havells India Ltd., Helen of Troy., Clean Shave, BIC, MANGROOMER, Andis Company., Perfect Life Ideas, Jay’s Products, and others.

Market Segmentations:

By Product (Oil Shaver, Wet/Dry Shaver, Clippers, A Rotary Shaver, Accessories), End- User (Male, Female), Distribution Channel (Health & Beauty Stores, General Merchandising/Mass Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Others), Type (Rechargeable Shaver, Battery Type Shaver), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Increasing beauty consciousness among men and women are the factor driving the market growth

Rising disposable income will also propel the growth of this market

Less maintenance cost and easy handling is another factor driving the market

Increasing demand of electric shavers from salons and parlour is another factor contributing in the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the electric shavers is restraining the growth of this market

Availability of non-electrical counterparts of this product is also hampering the market growth

