Global Electric Vehicle Battery Pack Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Electric Vehicle Battery Pack Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electric Vehicle Battery Pack market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Electric Vehicle Battery Pack market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Electric Vehicle Battery Pack market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Electric Vehicle Battery Pack Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Electric Vehicle Battery Pack market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global electric vehicle battery pack market was valued at US$ 61,720.2 million in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 13%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global electric vehicle battery pack market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global electric vehicle battery pack market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global electric vehicle battery pack market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Electric vehicle battery pack is used in electric vehicles to generate and provide energy in the form of electric current to power the motor and run the vehicle. There are various types of battery pack used in electric vehicles such as lithium-ion battery, Ni-MH battery and lead-acid, nickel-cadmium (NiCd), zinc“air and molten-salt batteries.

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Pack Market Dynamics:

Limited natural assets source such as oil and gas and increasing level of environmental pollution across the globe are major factors driving growth of the global electric vehicle battery pack market. In addition, increasing government support for use of electric vehicle and technological developments and advancements in features of the electric vehicles are supporting growth of the global electric vehicle battery pack market.

However, issues related with battery power and efficiency are primary factors expected to hamper growth of the global electric vehicle battery pack market. In addition, lack of infrastructure such as charging stations and service stations, is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global electric vehicle battery pack market up to a certain extent.

Market penetration in emerging economies and development of battery packs with longer lifespan and high efficiency is expected to create high potential revenue opportunities for existing as well as new entrants in the target market.

Market analysis by type:

On the basis of type segmentation, lithium ion battery segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Also, lithium ion battery segment expected to witness highest CAGR of over 16%, owing to factors such as ability to handle hundreds of charge/discharge cycles, ability to output high energy and power per unit of battery mass, and also due to being lighter and smaller than other rechargeable batteries.

Market analysis by application:

Among the application segments, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEVs) segment contributed highest market share in terms of value and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 17% owing to its capability to function on two or more sources of power, which allows electric vehicle to run on alternative fuel engine such as petrol or diesel engine.

Recent development in PHEVs such as development of plug in hybrids with capacity of over 100 miles per gallon and better batter life, and ability of PHEVs to reduce fuel consumption by up to 45%, relative to that of a comparable combustion engine vehicle are other factors supporting growth of PHEVs segment.

Market analysis by region:

Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the global electric vehicle battery pack market, and it accounts for largest market revenue over US$ 28,000 million in 2017 as compared to that of markets in other regions. Dominance by Asia Pacific market is expected to continue over the forecast period with comparatively moderate CAGR than that of other regions, owing to higher demand among consumers and high market penetration activity in countries in the region. Other factors include, government initiative and supportive policies such as road“tax exemption, and economic subsidies in countries in this region.

Furthermore, increasing research and development for product advancement and availability of labors, technology and required infrastructure in the leading countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are other factors fueling growth to the Asia Pacific electric vehicle battery pack market and this trend is expected to continue in the forecast period.

In 2017, Europe accounted for the second largest revenue share contribution to the global electric vehicle battery pack market, owing to increasing awareness about the environmental pollution and limited availability of natural resources. Furthermore, increasing government support for electric vehicles penetration is expected to boost growth of the Europe electric vehicle battery pack market.

Furthermore, rising demand for electric vehicles from prominent countries in Europe is a major factor contributing towards growth of the Europe electric vehicle battery pack market. According to a study published by the European Federation for Transport and Environment on 13 October 2016, over 500,000 electric vehicles were estimated to be running on roads in countries in Europe by the end of that year (145,000 electric vehicles were sold in Europe in 2015 alone).

Moreover, new product launches in electric vehicles and increasing demand for technologically advanced electric vehicles are another factors anticipated to aid the growth of the electric vehicle battery pack market in developed countries over the forecast period. For example, Tesla Inc. has received over 400,000 preorders for its Model 3 electric vehicle as of August 2017.

Market players are focusing on development and expansion of manufacturing facilities in various region in order to cater the demand for electric vehicle battery pack. For instance, gigafactory set-up by Tesla Inc. in Nevada, which is a joint venture with Panasonic, opened in January 2017, and is entirely dedicated to producing lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles manufactured by Tesla. The gigafactory is expected to be the largest producer of electric vehicle battery packs in the US, which is another major factor expected to fuel growth of the electric vehicle battery pack market over the forecast period. Also, in August 2017, LG Chem a prominent electric vehicle battery pack manufacturer expanded its manufacturing facility in Michigan in terms of size and production capacity.

Market Segmentation:

Global electric vehicle battery pack segmentation, by type:

Lithium-Ion Battery

NI-MH Battery

Other

Global electric vehicle battery pack segmentation, by application:

PHEVs

BEVs

Global electric vehicle battery pack segmentation, by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Electric Vehicle Battery Pack Market

BYD Company Limited

Panasonic Corp.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.

OptimumNano Energy Co., Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Guoxuan High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Li Shen Battery Co., Ltd.

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

Lithium Energy Japan

Primearth EV Energy Co., Ltd.

BAK Group

Wanxiang Group

Hitachi Vehicle Energy, Ltd.

Deutsche Accumotive GmbH & Co. KG.

Daimler AG

Key Insights Covered: Global Electric Vehicle Battery Pack Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Electric Vehicle Battery Pack industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Electric Vehicle Battery Pack industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Electric Vehicle Battery Pack industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Electric Vehicle Battery Pack industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Electric Vehicle Battery Pack industry.

Research Methodology: Global Electric Vehicle Battery Pack Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

